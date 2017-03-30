Tears in heaven

Foto: Pinterest

El guitarrista, cantant i compositor anglès Eric Clapton va néixer a Ripley (Anglaterra) el 30 de març del 1945. Escoltem la cançó que va dedicar al seu fill Conor, que va morir als 4 anys en caure d'un gratacels de Manhattan.Would you know my nameIf I saw you in heaven?Would it be the sameIf I saw you in heaven?I must be strongAnd carry on'Cause I know I don't belongHere in heavenWould you hold my handIf I saw you in heaven?Would you help me standIf I saw you in heaven?I'll find my wayThrough night and day'Cause I know I just can't stayHere in heavenTime can bring you downTime can bend your kneesTime can break your heartHave you begging please, begging pleaseBeyond the doorThere's peace I'm sureAnd I know there'll be no moreTears in heavenWould you know my nameIf I saw you in heaven?Would you be the sameIf I saw you in heaven?I must be strongAnd carry on'Cause I know I don't belongHere in heaven