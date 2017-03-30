Música

El guitarrista, cantant i compositor anglès Eric Clapton va néixer a Ripley (Anglaterra) el 30 de març del 1945. Escoltem la cançó que va dedicar al seu fill Conor, que va morir als 4 anys en caure d'un gratacels de Manhattan.


Would you know my name
If I saw you in heaven?
Would it be the same
If I saw you in heaven?
 
I must be strong
And carry on
'Cause I know I don't belong
Here in heaven
 
Would you hold my hand
If I saw you in heaven?
Would you help me stand
If I saw you in heaven?
 
I'll find my way
Through night and day
'Cause I know I just can't stay
Here in heaven
 
Time can bring you down
Time can bend your knees
Time can break your heart
Have you begging please, begging please
 
Beyond the door
There's peace I'm sure
And I know there'll be no more
Tears in heaven
 
Would you know my name
If I saw you in heaven?
Would you be the same
If I saw you in heaven?
 
I must be strong
And carry on
'Cause I know I don't belong
Here in heaven
 

COMENTARIS

Dedicat a L'Anna Boix
Yolanda Yoli, 30/03/2017 a les 15:07
+27
-0
Per que ha perdut al seu germa i amic,
Ahir S'en va anar, ja no patira els dolors del cancer malait.
Espero que ara descansi.
Llagrimes d'Estels...
Imma Vila, 30/03/2017 a les 21:26
+16
-0
Les Llagrimes del Cel estan plenes d'Amor...Sempre em fa plorar aquesta canço...jo tambe vaig perdre al meu fill Ignasi...
Dins el nostro cor
Margalida, 30/03/2017 a les 22:37
+12
-1
Per els que seguim estimant a qui no están devora noltros però si dins el nostro cor...
sigui humà o animal.
Dolor sentiment
Anònimmarta cairol, 30/03/2017 a les 22:39
+13
-0
Nomes de un dolor molt grant, pot sorti una canco tant bonica , pel ignasi i per tants nens inocents , ya que es el millo que ya
Estels
Burkineta, 31/03/2017 a les 00:00
+5
-0
La nit mai es fosca perque hi han tots els nostres estels brillant.....per tú Laura
Missatge d'amor
Mcpatle, 31/03/2017 a les 00:10
+5
-0
Gran missatge d'amor...
A mi també em fa plorar aquesta cançó.
Una abraçada plena d'amor....
no podem oblidar
vipabo, 01/04/2017 a les 12:44
+1
-0
Malavella de tema
Magia
Anònim, 01/04/2017 a les 16:37
+2
-0
la teva magia i energía em fa tirar endavant valenta, per tu Jan , gracies Jan per está aprop, la teva llum em guía....., Ets el meu estel que brilla intensament i m acompanya....T estimo.
Amb tot el meu amor
Igres, 01/04/2017 a les 21:27
+4
-1
Dedicat al meu fill Sergi i a tots els angelets que segur són amb ell. Sempre amb mi.
Sempre amb tu !
Marcel Illescas , 05/04/2019 a les 09:33
+0
-0
Va per tú , estimada germana Isabel !
Sempre seràs immortal, perquè vius dins nostre ♡

