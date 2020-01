Foto: www.boneym.es

She is crazy like a foolWhat about it, Daddy cool?She is crazy like a foolWhat about it, Daddy cool?I'm crazy like a foolWhat about it, Daddy cool?Daddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy coolShe is crazy like a foolWhat about it, Daddy cool?I'm crazy like a foolWhat about it, Daddy cool?Daddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy coolShe is crazy about her DaddyOh, she believes in himShe loves her DaddyShe is crazy like a foolWhat about it, Daddy cool?I'm crazy like a foolWhat about it, Daddy cool?Daddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy coolDaddy Daddy cool