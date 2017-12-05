Hey where did we go
Days when the rains came
Down in the hollow
Playin' a new game
Laughing and a running hey, hey
Skipping and a jumping
In the misty morning fog with
Our hearts a thumpin' and you
My brown eyed girl
You're my brown eyed girl
Whatever happened
To Tuesday and so slow
Going down the old mine
With a transistor radio
Standing in the sunlight laughing
Hiding behind a rainbow's wall
Slipping and sliding
All along the water fall, with you
My brown eyed girl
You're my brown eyed girl
Do you remember when we used to sing?
Sha la la la la la la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la la la la la
So hard to find my way
Now that I'm all on my own
I saw you just the other day
My how you have grown
Cast my memory back there, Lord
Sometime I'm overcome thinking 'bout
Making love in the green grass
Behind the stadium with you
My brown eyed girl
You're my brown eyed girl
Do you remember when we used to sing?
Sha la la la la la la la la la la la
Sha la la la la la la la la la la la