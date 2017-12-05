Música

Brown Eyed Girl

Hey where did we go/ Days when the rains came

| 11/11/2020 a les 15:21h
Hey where did we go
Days when the rains came
Down in the hollow
Playin' a new game

Laughing and a running hey, hey
Skipping and a jumping
In the misty morning fog with
Our hearts a thumpin' and you

My brown eyed girl
You're my brown eyed girl
 
Whatever happened
To Tuesday and so slow
Going down the old mine
With a transistor radio

Standing in the sunlight laughing
Hiding behind a rainbow's wall
Slipping and sliding
All along the water fall, with you

My brown eyed girl
You're my brown eyed girl
 
Do you remember when we used to sing?
Sha la la la la la la la la la la la 
Sha la la la la la la la la la la la 
 
So hard to find my way
Now that I'm all on my own
I saw you just the other day
My how you have grown

Cast my memory back there, Lord
Sometime I'm overcome thinking 'bout

Making love in the green grass
Behind the stadium with you

My brown eyed girl
You're my brown eyed girl

Do you remember when we used to sing?
Sha la la la la la la la la la la la 
Sha la la la la la la la la la la la


 

