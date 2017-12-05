Brown Eyed Girl

Hey where did we goDays when the rains cameDown in the hollowPlayin' a new gameLaughing and a running hey, heySkipping and a jumpingIn the misty morning fog withOur hearts a thumpin' and youMy brown eyed girlYou're my brown eyed girlWhatever happenedTo Tuesday and so slowGoing down the old mineWith a transistor radioStanding in the sunlight laughingHiding behind a rainbow's wallSlipping and slidingAll along the water fall, with youMy brown eyed girlYou're my brown eyed girlDo you remember when we used to sing?Sha la la la la la la la la la la laSha la la la la la la la la la la laSo hard to find my wayNow that I'm all on my ownI saw you just the other dayMy how you have grownCast my memory back there, LordSometime I'm overcome thinking 'boutMaking love in the green grassBehind the stadium with youMy brown eyed girlYou're my brown eyed girlDo you remember when we used to sing?Sha la la la la la la la la la la laSha la la la la la la la la la la la