Foto: www.theredlist.com

El 1977, Bruce Springsteen estava treballant la primera versió del que seria Because the Night quan Patti Smith, que estava gravant al mateix estudi, va descobrir-la a través del productor que compartien: Jimmy Iovine. Abans que el Boss la descartés, Iovine li va dur una demostració a Smith, i ella hi va afegir la lletra. La gravaria al disc Easter (1978).Lenny Kaye, guitarrista de Patti Smith, va dir: "Bruce en va crear el ganxo, Patti les paraules i nosaltres (The Smith Band) hi vam afegir el cop de canó d'explosió". Bruce va gravar la cançó més de tres dècades després, al disc The Promise (2010). Escoltem com Patti Smith, el Boss i U2 la interpreten en un concert del 2009.Take me now baby here as I amPull me close, try and understandDesirous hunger is the fire I breatheLove is a banquet on which we feedCome on now try and understandThe way I feel when I'm in your handsTake my hand come undercoverThey can't hurt you now,Can't hurt you now, can't hurt you nowBecause the night belongs to loversBecause the night belongs to lustBecause the night belongs to loversBecause the night belongs to usHave I doubt when I'm aloneLove is a ring, the telephoneLove is an angel disguised as lustHere in our bed until the morning comesCome on now try and understandThe way I feel under your commandTake my hand as the sun descendsThey can't touch you now,Can't hurt you now, can't hurt you nowBecause the night belongs to loversBecause the night belongs to lustBecause the night belongs to loversBecause the night belongs to usWith love we sleepWith doubt the vicious circleTurn and burnsWithout you I cannot liveForgive, the yearning burningI believe it's time, too real to feelSo touch me now, touch me now, touch me nowBecause the night belongs to loversBecause the night belongs to lustBecause the night belongs to loversBecause the night belongs to usBecause tonight there are two loversIf we believe in the night we trustBecause the night belongs to loversBecause the night belongs to us