Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Ángeles. El recordem escoltant la cançó de Paul Anka i Claude François que va popularitzar, My Way, i, de pas, sentint com la interpretava Elvis Presley.And now, the end is near,And so I face the final curtain.My friend, I'll make it clear,I'll state my case, of which I'm certain.I've lived a life that's full.I've traveled each and every highway,And more, much more than this,I did it my way.Regrets, I've had a few,But then again, too few to mention.I did what I had to doAnd saw it through without exemption.I planned each charted course,Each careful step along the byway,And more, much more than this,I did it my way.Yes, there were times,I'm guest you knewWhen I bit offmore than I could chew.And through it all, when there was doubt,I ate it up and spit it out.I through it all, through it all,And did it my way.I've loved, I've laughed and cried.I've had my fill; my share of losing.And now, as tears subside,I find it all so amusing.To think I did all that;And may I say, not in a shy way,"Oh no, oh no not me,I did it my way".For what is a man,What has he got?If not himself,Then he has naught.To say the things he truly feels,And not the words of one who kneels.The record shows I took the blowsAnd did it my way! My Way.