Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Ángeles. El recordem escoltant la cançó de Paul Anka i Claude François que va popularitzar, My Way, i, de pas, sentint com la interpretava Elvis Presley.
And now, the end is near,
And so I face the final curtain.
My friend, I'll make it clear,
I'll state my case, of which I'm certain.
I've lived a life that's full.
I've traveled each and every highway,
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.
Regrets, I've had a few,
But then again, too few to mention.
I did what I had to do
And saw it through without exemption.
I planned each charted course,
Each careful step along the byway,
And more, much more than this,
I did it my way.
Yes, there were times,
I'm guest you knew
When I bit off
more than I could chew.
And through it all, when there was doubt,
I ate it up and spit it out.
I through it all, through it all,
And did it my way.
I've loved, I've laughed and cried.
I've had my fill; my share of losing.
And now, as tears subside,
I find it all so amusing.
To think I did all that;
And may I say, not in a shy way,
"Oh no, oh no not me,
I did it my way".
For what is a man,
What has he got?
If not himself,
Then he has naught.
To say the things he truly feels,
And not the words of one who kneels.
The record shows I took the blows
And did it my way! My Way.