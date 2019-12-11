A la meva vida

There are places I rememberAll my life though some have changedSome forever not for betterSome have gone and some remainAll these places have their momentsWith lovers and friends I still can recallSome are dead and some are livingIn my life I've loved them allBut of all these friends and loversThere is no one compares with youAnd these memories lose their meaningWhen I think of love as something newThough I know I'll never lose affectionFor people and things that went beforeI know I'll often stop and think about themIn my life I love you moreThough I know I'll never lose affectionFor people and things that went beforeI know I'll often stop and think about themIn my life I love you moreIn my life I love you moreHi ha racons que em porten semprevells records del que he viscut,n'hi ha que no semblen el que eren,uns no hi són i uns s'han perdut.Són memòries plenes de tendresa,de nòvies i amics que em van donar amor,alguns són morts i alguns són plens de vidai els he estimat amb tot el cor.Però de totes les personesno n'hi ha cap semblant a tu,i és que fas que l'enyorançaperdi força si et miro als ulls.Tinc molt clar que mai perdré l'afecteper coses i gent que em van fer el que soc,i tot i que sovint pensaré en elles,t'estimo a tu amb tot el cor.I tot i que sovint pensaré en elles,t'estimo a tu amb tot el cor.