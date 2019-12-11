A la meva vida

There are places I remember
All my life though some have changed
Some forever not for better
Some have gone and some remain
All these places have their moments
With lovers and friends I still can recall
Some are dead and some are living
In my life I've loved them all
But of all these friends and lovers
There is no one compares with you
And these memories lose their meaning
When I think of love as something new
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life I love you more
Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life I love you more
In my life I love you more
Hi ha racons que em porten sempre
vells records del que he viscut,
n'hi ha que no semblen el que eren,
uns no hi són i uns s'han perdut.
Són memòries plenes de tendresa,
de nòvies i amics que em van donar amor,
alguns són morts i alguns són plens de vida
i els he estimat amb tot el cor.
Però de totes les persones
no n'hi ha cap semblant a tu,
i és que fas que l'enyorança
perdi força si et miro als ulls.
Tinc molt clar que mai perdré l'afecte
per coses i gent que em van fer el que soc,
i tot i que sovint pensaré en elles,
t'estimo a tu amb tot el cor.
I tot i que sovint pensaré en elles,
t'estimo a tu amb tot el cor.