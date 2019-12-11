Música

A la meva vida

Tinc molt clar que mai perdré l'afecte/ per coses i gent que em van fer el que soc

| 11/04/2020 a les 00:12h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, A la meva vida, Els Pets

There are places I remember
All my life though some have changed
Some forever not for better
Some have gone and some remain

All these places have their moments
With lovers and friends I still can recall
Some are dead and some are living
In my life I've loved them all

But of all these friends and lovers
There is no one compares with you
And these memories lose their meaning
When I think of love as something new

Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life I love you more

Though I know I'll never lose affection
For people and things that went before
I know I'll often stop and think about them
In my life I love you more

In my life I love you more


Hi ha racons que em porten sempre
vells records del que he viscut,
n'hi ha que no semblen el que eren,
uns no hi són i uns s'han perdut.

Són memòries plenes de tendresa,
de nòvies i amics que em van donar amor,
alguns són morts i alguns són plens de vida
i els he estimat amb tot el cor.

Però de totes les persones
no n'hi ha cap semblant a tu,
i és que fas que l'enyorança
perdi força si et miro als ulls.

Tinc molt clar que mai perdré l'afecte
per coses i gent que em van fer el que soc,
i tot i que sovint pensaré en elles,
t'estimo a tu amb tot el cor.

I tot i que sovint pensaré en elles, 
t'estimo a tu amb tot el cor.
 

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Por

17/03/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Bon dia

| 6 comentaris
09/01/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Pau

19/12/2019
Imatge il·lustrativa

Bona nit

15/12/2019
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dissabte

13/12/2019
Imatge il·lustrativa

No tornaràs

11/12/2019

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sherlock Home, el casal virtual

La Fundació Cim d'Estela ofereix activitats per a infants durant la Setmana Santa
Imatge il·lustrativa

Una finestra a la ciència

El CosmoCaixa ofereix una programació especial de continguts digitals
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germanes al Tantarantana

Lluïsa Castell i Mònica López protagonitzen l'obra de Wajdi Mouawad
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Més recomanacions...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les nenes Asperger

Cambia el cuento | 1 comentari
Una campanya reinterpreta «L'aneguet lleig» per visibilitzar aquest trastorn
Imatge il·lustrativa

Isaac Asimov: «Deixem de fer el mal, coi!»

Catorze | 1 comentari
14 reflexions de l'escriptor, que deia que «la sort afavoreix només les ments més preparades»
Imatge il·lustrativa

La carta a Spencer Tracy

Katharine Hepburn
Katharine Hepburn llegeix la nota que va escriure a l'actor 18 anys després de la seva mort
Imatge il·lustrativa

Confinats amb una nena de 4 anys

Pol Mallafré & Angela Monge
Una parella catalana mostren a la BBC com es el seu dia a dia amb la seva filla
Més entrades...