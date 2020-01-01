Foto: Jeroen Helmink

Love is in the air, everywhere I look aroundLove is in the air, every sight and every soundAnd I don't know if I'm being foolishDon't know if I'm being wiseBut is something that I must believe inAnd it's there when I look in your eyesLove is in the air, in the whisper of the treesLove is in the air, in the thunder of the seaAnd I don't know if I'm just dreamingDon't know if I feel saneBut it's something that I must believe inAnd it's there when you call out my nameLove is in the airLove is in the airLove is in the air, in the rising of the sunLove is in the air, when the day is nearly doneAnd I don't know if you're illusionDon't know if see it trueBut you're something that I must believe inAnd you're there when I reach out for youLove is in the air, everywhere I look aroundLove is in the air, every sight and every soundAnd I don't know if I'm being foolishDon't know if I'm being wiseBut it's something that I must believe inAnd it's there when I look in your eyesLove is in the airLove is in the airLove is in the airLove is in the air