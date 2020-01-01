Música

Love Is in the Air

Everywhere I look around

01/01/2020
Love is in the air, everywhere I look around
Love is in the air, every sight and every sound
And I don't know if I'm being foolish
Don't know if I'm being wise
But is something that I must believe in
And it's there when I look in your eyes

Love is in the air, in the whisper of the trees
Love is in the air, in the thunder of the sea
And I don't know if I'm just dreaming
Don't know if I feel sane
But it's something that I must believe in
And it's there when you call out my name

Love is in the air
Love is in the air

Love is in the air, in the rising of the sun
Love is in the air, when the day is nearly done
And I don't know if you're illusion
Don't know if see it true
But you're something that I must believe in
And you're there when I reach out for you

Love is in the air, everywhere I look around
Love is in the air, every sight and every sound
And I don't know if I'm being foolish
Don't know if I'm being wise
But it's something that I must believe in
And it's there when I look in your eyes

Love is in the air
Love is in the air
Love is in the air
Love is in the air
 

Foto: Jeroen Helmink

