Música

I Will Always Love You

And I hope you have all you've dreamed of/ And I wish you joy and happiness

| 10/02/2020 a les 19:15h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Cançó

If I should stay
I would only be in your way
So I'll go but I know
I'll think of you every step of the way

And I will always love you
Will always love you
You
My darling, you

Bittersweet memories
That is all I'm taking with me
So good-bye
Please don't cry
We both know I'm not what you, you need

And I will always love you
I will always love you
You

I hope life treats you kind
And I hope you have all you've dreamed of
And I wish you joy and happiness
But above all this I wish you love

And I will always love you
I will always love you
I will always love you
I will always love you

I will always love you
I, I will always love you

You
Darling, I love you
I'll always
I'll always love you
 

