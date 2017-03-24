Música

I Say a Little Prayer

​Forever and ever, you'll stay in my heart

(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman

Especial: Música
I say a little prayer for you

The moment I wake up
Before I put on my make up
I say a little prayer for you

While combing my hair now
And wondering what dress to wear now
I say a little prayer for you

Forever and ever, you'll stay in my heart
And I will love you
Forever and ever, we never will part
Oh, how I love you
Together, forever, that's how it must be
To live without you
Would only mean heartbreak for me

I run for the bus, dear
While riding I think of us, dear
I say a little prayer for you

At work I just take time
And all through my coffee break time
I say a little prayer for you

Forever and ever, you'll stay in my heart
And I will love you
Forever and ever we never will part
Oh, how I'll love you
Together, forever, that's how it must be
To live without you
Would only mean heartbreak for me

Forever and ever, you'll stay in my heart
And I will love you
Forever and ever we never will part
Oh, how I'll love you
Together, forever, that's how it must be
To live without you
Would only mean heartbreak for me

My darling, believe me
For me there is no one but you
Please love me too
Answer my prayer 

Forever and ever, you'll stay in my heart
And I will love you
Forever and ever we never will part
Oh, how I'll love you
Together, forever, that's how it must be
To live without you
Would only mean heartbreak for me

