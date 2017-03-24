I say a little prayer for youThe moment I wake upBefore I put on my make upI say a little prayer for youWhile combing my hair nowAnd wondering what dress to wear nowI say a little prayer for youForever and ever, you'll stay in my heartAnd I will love youForever and ever, we never will partOh, how I love youTogether, forever, that's how it must beTo live without youWould only mean heartbreak for meI run for the bus, dearWhile riding I think of us, dearI say a little prayer for youAt work I just take timeAnd all through my coffee break timeI say a little prayer for youForever and ever, you'll stay in my heartAnd I will love youForever and ever we never will partOh, how I'll love youTogether, forever, that's how it must beTo live without youWould only mean heartbreak for meForever and ever, you'll stay in my heartAnd I will love youForever and ever we never will partOh, how I'll love youTogether, forever, that's how it must beTo live without youWould only mean heartbreak for meMy darling, believe meFor me there is no one but youPlease love me tooAnswer my prayerForever and ever, you'll stay in my heartAnd I will love youForever and ever we never will partOh, how I'll love youTogether, forever, that's how it must beTo live without youWould only mean heartbreak for me