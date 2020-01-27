So you're leaving in the morning on the early train
But I could say everything's alright
And I could pretend and say goodbye
Got your ticket
Got your suitcase
Got your leaving smile
I could say that's the way it goes
And I could pretend and you won't know
That I was lying
Because I can't stop loving you
No, I can't stop loving you
No, I won't stop loving you
Why should I?
We took a taxi to the station, not a word was said
And I saw you walk across the road
For maybe the last time, I don't know
Feeling humble
I heard a rumble
On the railway track
And when I hear that whistle blow
I'll walk away and you won't know
That I'll be crying
Because I can't stop loving you
No, I can't stop loving you
No, I won't stop loving you
Why should I?
Even try, I'll always be here by your side
Why, why, why, I never wanted to say goodbye
Why even try, I'll always be here if you
Change, change your mind
So you're leaving in the morning on the early train
But I could say everything's alright
And I could pretend and say goodbye
But that would be lying
Because I can't stop loving you (can't stop loving you)
No, I can't stop loving you (won't stop loving you)
No, I won't stop loving you
Why should I
Why should I even try?
Because I can't stop loving you (can't stop loving you)
No, I can't stop loving you (it's all I can do to keep from crying)
No, I won't stop loving you
Why should I
Why should I
Why should I, tell me why
Why should I even try?
Facebook: Phil Collins