So you're leaving in the morning on the early trainBut I could say everything's alrightAnd I could pretend and say goodbyeGot your ticketGot your suitcaseGot your leaving smileI could say that's the way it goesAnd I could pretend and you won't knowThat I was lyingBecause I can't stop loving youNo, I can't stop loving youNo, I won't stop loving youWhy should I?We took a taxi to the station, not a word was saidAnd I saw you walk across the roadFor maybe the last time, I don't knowFeeling humbleI heard a rumbleOn the railway trackAnd when I hear that whistle blowI'll walk away and you won't knowThat I'll be cryingBecause I can't stop loving youNo, I can't stop loving youNo, I won't stop loving youWhy should I?Even try, I'll always be here by your sideWhy, why, why, I never wanted to say goodbyeWhy even try, I'll always be here if youChange, change your mindSo you're leaving in the morning on the early trainBut I could say everything's alrightAnd I could pretend and say goodbyeBut that would be lyingBecause I can't stop loving you (can't stop loving you)No, I can't stop loving you (won't stop loving you)No, I won't stop loving youWhy should IWhy should I even try?Because I can't stop loving you (can't stop loving you)No, I can't stop loving you (it's all I can do to keep from crying)No, I won't stop loving youWhy should IWhy should IWhy should I, tell me whyWhy should I even try?

Facebook: Phil Collins