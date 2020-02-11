Ja no em serveixes, no em serveixes
més, sabata negra
dins on he viscut com un peu
trenta anys seguits, mísera i blanca,
gosant a penes respirar o esternudar.
Papa, ha calgut que et matés.
Vas morir abans que en tingués temps,
feixuc com el marbre, un sac ple de Déu,
estàtua sinistra amb un dit del peu gris
tan gros com una foca de Frisco
i el cap dins l'Atlàntic rampellut,
on aboca verd pèsol damunt el blau
de les aigües del bell Nauset.
Pregava tot sovint per recobrar-te.
Ach, du.
En llengua alemanya, a la ciutat polonesa
arrasada pel corró
de guerres i més guerres.
Però el nom d'aquella ciutat és molt corrent.
El meu amic polonès
diu que n'hi ha una dotzena o dues.
Així, mai no vaig saber
on plantaves el peu ni les arrels,
mai no vaig poder parlar amb tu.
Se m'encastava la llengua al paladar.
Se m'encastava al parany dels filats.
Ich, ich, ich, ich,
amb prou feines podia parlar.
Et veia en cada alemany.
I aquella llengua obscena
era un tren, un tren
que m'arrossegava com a un jueu.
Un jueu cap a Dachau, Auschwitz, Belsen.
Vaig començar a parlar com un jueu.
Penso que bé podria ser jueva.
Les neus del Tirol, la cervesa blanca de Viena
no són tan pures ni autèntiques.
Amb els ancestres gitanos i la meva rara sort
i el meu Tarot, i el meu Tarot,
bé puc ser una mica jueva.
He tingut sempre por de tu,
amb la teva Luftwaffe, el teu cloc-cloc.
I el bigoti perfilat
i l'ull ari, blau brillant.
Home pànzer, home pànzer, oh Tu,
no Déu, sinó una esvàstica
tan negra que cap cel no la travessa.
Tota dona adora un feixista,
la bota a la cara, el cor brutal
i rude d'un home brutal com tu.
Estàs dret a la pissarra, papà,
a la foto teva que tinc,
amb un clot al mentó en lloc del peu,
però sempre tan diabòlic, sempre
el mateix home negre que
amb un mossec em migpartia el cor.
Tenia deu anys quan et van enterrar.
Als vint provava de morir
per tornar, tornar cap a tu.
Suposava que amb els ossos n'hi hauria prou.
Però em van estirar fora del sac
i van collar de nou tots els bocins.
Aleshores vaig saber què havia de fer.
Vaig confegir un model de tu,
un home de negre amb aire de Meinkampf
i un gran delit pel poltre i el garrot.
I jo deia sí, sí.
Així que, papa, heus aquí el final.
Tallats arran els fils d'aquest negre telèfon,
les veus ja no podran reptar-hi més.
Si he mort un home n'he mort dos:
el vampir que afirmava ser tu
i em va beure la sang durant un any,
durant set anys, si ho vols saber.
Papa, ara ja et pots ajaçar.
Una estaca et travessa el cor gras i negre
i els vilatans mai no t'han estimat.
Ballen i trepitgen al teu damunt.
Des de sempre sabien que eres tu.
Papa, papa, malparit, ja en tinc prou.
(Traducció de Montserrat Abelló i Mireia Mur, Columna, 1994)
Daddy
You do no do, you do not do
Any more, black shoe
In which I have lived like a foot
For thirty years, poor and white,
Barely daring to breathe or Achoo.
Daddy, I have had to kill you.
You died before I had time--
Marble-heavy, a bag full of God,
Ghastly statue with one gray toe
Big as a Frisco seal
And a head in the freakish Atlantic
Where it pours bean green over blue
In the waters off beautiful Nauset.
I used to pray to recover you.
Ach, du.
In the German tongue, in the Polish town
Scraped flat by the roller
Of wars, wars, wars.
But the name of the town is common.
My Polack friend
Says there are a dozen or two.
So I never could tell where you
Put your foot, your root,
I never could talk to you.
The tongue stuck in my jaw.
It stuck in a barb wire snare.
Ich, ich, ich, ich,
I could hardly speak.
I thought every German was you.
And the language obscene
An engine, an engine
Chuffing me off like a Jew.
A Jew to Dachau, Auschwitz, Belsen.
I began to talk like a Jew.
I think I may well be a Jew.
The snows of the Tyrol, the clear beer of Vienna
Are not very pure or true.
With my gipsy ancestress and my weird luck
And my Taroc pack and my Taroc pack
I may be a bit of a Jew.
I have always been scared of you,
With your Luftwaffe, your gobbledygoo.
And your neat mustache
And your Aryan eye, bright blue.
Panzer-man, panzer-man, O You--
Not God but a swastika
So black no sky could squeak through.
Every woman adores a Fascist,
The boot in the face, the brute
Brute heart of a brute like you.
You stand at the blackboard, daddy,
In the picture I have of you,
A cleft in your chin instead of your foot
But no less a devil for that, no not
Any less the black man who
Bit my pretty red heart in two.
I was ten when they buried you.
At twenty I tried to die
And get back, back, back to you.
I thought even the bones would do.
But they pulled me out of the sack,
And they stuck me together with glue.
And then I knew what to do.
I made a model of you,
A man in black with a Meinkampf look
And a love of the rack and the screw.
And I said I do, I do.
So daddy, I’m finally through.
The black telephone’s off at the root,
The voices just can’t worm through.
If I’ve killed one man, I’ve killed two--
The vampire who said he was you
And drank my blood for a year,
Seven years, if you want to know.
Daddy, you can lie back now.
There’s a stake in your fat black heart
And the villagers never liked you.
They are dancing and stamping on you.
They always knew it was you.
Daddy, daddy, you bastard, I’m through.
