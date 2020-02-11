En veu alta

Papa

Així, mai no vaig saber/ on plantaves el peu ni les arrels,/ mai no vaig poder parlar amb tu

| 11/02/2021 a les 09:35h
Especial: En veu alta
Arxivat a: En veu alta, En veu alta
Sylvia Plath va néixer el 25 d'octubre del 1932 i va morir l'11 de febrer del 1963. La recordem amb el poema Daddy, recitat per ella mateixa i per Sílvia Bel en la traducció al català feta per Montserrat Abelló i Mireia Mur. 



Ja no em serveixes, no em serveixes
més, sabata negra
dins on he viscut com un peu
trenta anys seguits, mísera i blanca,
gosant a penes respirar o esternudar.

Papa, ha calgut que et matés.
Vas morir abans que en tingués temps,
feixuc com el marbre, un sac ple de Déu,
estàtua sinistra amb un dit del peu gris
tan gros com una foca de Frisco

i el cap dins l'Atlàntic rampellut,
on aboca verd pèsol damunt el blau
de les aigües del bell Nauset.
Pregava tot sovint per recobrar-te.
Ach, du.

En llengua alemanya, a la ciutat polonesa
arrasada pel corró 
de guerres i més guerres.
Però el nom d'aquella ciutat és molt corrent.
El meu amic polonès

diu que n'hi ha una dotzena o dues.
Així, mai no vaig saber
on plantaves el peu ni les arrels,
mai no vaig poder parlar amb tu.
Se m'encastava la llengua al paladar.

Se m'encastava al parany dels filats.
Ich, ich, ich, ich,
amb prou feines podia parlar.
Et veia en cada alemany.
I aquella llengua obscena

era un tren, un tren
que m'arrossegava com a un jueu.
Un jueu cap a Dachau, Auschwitz, Belsen.
Vaig començar a parlar com un jueu.
Penso que bé podria ser jueva.

Les neus del Tirol, la cervesa blanca de Viena
no són tan pures ni autèntiques.
Amb els ancestres gitanos i la meva rara sort
i el meu Tarot, i el meu Tarot,
bé puc ser una mica jueva.

He tingut sempre por de tu,
amb la teva Luftwaffe, el teu cloc-cloc.
I el bigoti perfilat
i l'ull ari, blau brillant.
Home pànzer, home pànzer, oh Tu,

no Déu, sinó una esvàstica
tan negra que cap cel no la travessa.
Tota dona adora un feixista,
la bota a la cara, el cor brutal
i rude d'un home brutal com tu.

Estàs dret a la pissarra, papà,
a la foto teva que tinc,
amb un  clot al mentó en lloc del peu,

però sempre tan diabòlic, sempre
el mateix home negre que
amb un mossec em migpartia el cor.
Tenia deu anys quan et van enterrar.
Als vint provava de morir
per tornar, tornar cap a tu.
Suposava que amb els ossos n'hi hauria prou.

Però em van estirar fora del sac
i van collar de nou tots els bocins.
Aleshores vaig saber què havia de fer.
Vaig confegir un model de tu,
un home de negre amb aire de Meinkampf

i un gran delit pel poltre i el garrot.
I jo deia sí, sí.
Així que, papa, heus aquí el final.
Tallats arran els fils d'aquest negre telèfon,
les veus ja no podran reptar-hi més.

Si he mort un home n'he mort dos:
el vampir que afirmava ser tu
i em va beure la sang durant un any,
durant set anys, si ho vols saber.
Papa, ara ja et pots ajaçar.

Una estaca et travessa el cor gras i negre
i els vilatans mai no t'han estimat.
Ballen i trepitgen al teu damunt.
Des de sempre sabien que eres tu.
Papa, papa, malparit, ja en tinc prou.

(Traducció de Montserrat Abelló i Mireia Mur, Columna, 1994)


Daddy

You do no do, you do not do
Any more, black shoe
In which I have lived like a foot   
For thirty years, poor and white,   
Barely daring to breathe or Achoo.
 
Daddy, I have had to kill you.   
You died before I had time--
Marble-heavy, a bag full of God,   
Ghastly statue with one gray toe   
Big as a Frisco seal
 
And a head in the freakish Atlantic   
Where it pours bean green over blue   
In the waters off beautiful Nauset.   
I used to pray to recover you.
Ach, du.
 
In the German tongue, in the Polish town   
Scraped flat by the roller
Of wars, wars, wars.
But the name of the town is common.   
My Polack friend
 
Says there are a dozen or two.   
So I never could tell where you   
Put your foot, your root,
I never could talk to you.
The tongue stuck in my jaw.
 
It stuck in a barb wire snare.   
Ich, ich, ich, ich,
I could hardly speak.
I thought every German was you.   
And the language obscene
 
An engine, an engine
Chuffing me off like a Jew.
A Jew to Dachau, Auschwitz, Belsen.   
I began to talk like a Jew.
I think I may well be a Jew.
 
The snows of the Tyrol, the clear beer of Vienna   
Are not very pure or true.
With my gipsy ancestress and my weird luck   
And my Taroc pack and my Taroc pack
I may be a bit of a Jew.
 
I have always been scared of you,
With your Luftwaffe, your gobbledygoo.   
And your neat mustache
And your Aryan eye, bright blue.
Panzer-man, panzer-man, O You--
 
Not God but a swastika
So black no sky could squeak through.   
Every woman adores a Fascist,   
The boot in the face, the brute   
Brute heart of a brute like you.
 
You stand at the blackboard, daddy,   
In the picture I have of you,
A cleft in your chin instead of your foot   
But no less a devil for that, no not   
Any less the black man who
 
Bit my pretty red heart in two.
I was ten when they buried you.   
At twenty I tried to die
And get back, back, back to you.
I thought even the bones would do.
 
But they pulled me out of the sack,   
And they stuck me together with glue.   
And then I knew what to do.
I made a model of you,
A man in black with a Meinkampf look
 
And a love of the rack and the screw.   
And I said I do, I do.
So daddy, I’m finally through.
The black telephone’s off at the root,   
The voices just can’t worm through.
 
If I’ve killed one man, I’ve killed two--
The vampire who said he was you   
And drank my blood for a year,
Seven years, if you want to know.
Daddy, you can lie back now.
 
There’s a stake in your fat black heart   
And the villagers never liked you.
They are dancing and stamping on you.   
They always knew it was you.
Daddy, daddy, you bastard, I’m through.

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

La poma escollida

| 1 comentari
09/02/2021
Imatge il·lustrativa

Lletra a Dolors

01/11/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Per a una «suite» algueresa

03/08/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

La poma escollida

04/06/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Maig d'amor

01/05/2020
Imatge il·lustrativa

Papa

11/02/2020

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cultura als barris i per a tothom

El Barcelona Districte Cultural porta 44 espectacles a 29 equipaments de la ciutat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fetén Fetén, músiques per ballar

El CaixaForum programa un concert del duet integrat per Diego Galaz i Jorge Arribas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Marilyn vista per Milton H. Greene

La Filmoteca de Catalunya dedica un cicle i una exposició a l'actriu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Imprimir el futur

El CosmoCaixa mostra com la impressió 3D transforma el dia a dia
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els 103 anys de Kirk Douglas

Catorze
L'actor va rebre un Oscar honorific el 1996 en reconeixement a mig segle de carrera
Imatge il·lustrativa

Rosa Parks: «No m'aixecaré»

Catorze | 2 comentaris
La història de la dona que va plantar cara a la llei de segregació racial dels EEUU
Imatge il·lustrativa

De la pel·lícula al cartell

Candice Drouet
Un vídeo recull escenes de films que han servit per publicitar-les
Imatge il·lustrativa

Petits i grans suborns quotidians

Laia Maldonado
La companyia La Ruta 40 porta «Els subornats», de Lluïsa Cunillé, a la Sala Beckett
Més entrades...