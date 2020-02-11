Daddy

més, sabata negradins on he viscut com un peutrenta anys seguits, mísera i blanca,gosant a penes respirar o esternudar.Papa, ha calgut que et matés.Vas morir abans que en tingués temps,feixuc com el marbre, un sac ple de Déu,estàtua sinistra amb un dit del peu gristan gros com una foca de Friscoi el cap dins l'Atlàntic rampellut,on aboca verd pèsol damunt el blaude les aigües del bell Nauset.Pregava tot sovint per recobrar-te.Ach, du.En llengua alemanya, a la ciutat polonesaarrasada pel corróde guerres i més guerres.Però el nom d'aquella ciutat és molt corrent.El meu amic polonèsdiu que n'hi ha una dotzena o dues.Així, mai no vaig saberon plantaves el peu ni les arrels,mai no vaig poder parlar amb tu.Se m'encastava la llengua al paladar.Se m'encastava al parany dels filats.Ich, ich, ich, ich,amb prou feines podia parlar.Et veia en cada alemany.I aquella llengua obscenaera un tren, un trenque m'arrossegava com a un jueu.Un jueu cap a Dachau, Auschwitz, Belsen.Vaig començar a parlar com un jueu.Penso que bé podria ser jueva.Les neus del Tirol, la cervesa blanca de Vienano són tan pures ni autèntiques.Amb els ancestres gitanos i la meva rara sorti el meu Tarot, i el meu Tarot,bé puc ser una mica jueva.He tingut sempre por de tu,amb la teva Luftwaffe, el teu cloc-cloc.I el bigoti perfilati l'ull ari, blau brillant.Home pànzer, home pànzer, oh Tu,no Déu, sinó una esvàsticatan negra que cap cel no la travessa.Tota dona adora un feixista,la bota a la cara, el cor brutali rude d'un home brutal com tu.Estàs dret a la pissarra, papà,a la foto teva que tinc,amb un clot al mentó en lloc del peu,però sempre tan diabòlic, sempreel mateix home negre queamb un mossec em migpartia el cor.Tenia deu anys quan et van enterrar.Als vint provava de morirper tornar, tornar cap a tu.Suposava que amb els ossos n'hi hauria prou.Però em van estirar fora del saci van collar de nou tots els bocins.Aleshores vaig saber què havia de fer.Vaig confegir un model de tu,un home de negre amb aire de Meinkampfi un gran delit pel poltre i el garrot.I jo deia sí, sí.Així que, papa, heus aquí el final.Tallats arran els fils d'aquest negre telèfon,les veus ja no podran reptar-hi més.Si he mort un home n'he mort dos:el vampir que afirmava ser tui em va beure la sang durant un any,durant set anys, si ho vols saber.Papa, ara ja et pots ajaçar.Una estaca et travessa el cor gras i negrei els vilatans mai no t'han estimat.Ballen i trepitgen al teu damunt.Des de sempre sabien que eres tu.Papa, papa, malparit, ja en tinc prou.(Traducció de Montserrat Abelló i Mireia Mur, Columna, 1994)You do no do, you do not doAny more, black shoeIn which I have lived like a footFor thirty years, poor and white,Barely daring to breathe or Achoo.Daddy, I have had to kill you.You died before I had time--Marble-heavy, a bag full of God,Ghastly statue with one gray toeBig as a Frisco sealAnd a head in the freakish AtlanticWhere it pours bean green over blueIn the waters off beautiful Nauset.I used to pray to recover you.Ach, du.In the German tongue, in the Polish townScraped flat by the rollerOf wars, wars, wars.But the name of the town is common.My Polack friendSays there are a dozen or two.So I never could tell where youPut your foot, your root,I never could talk to you.The tongue stuck in my jaw.It stuck in a barb wire snare.Ich, ich, ich, ich,I could hardly speak.I thought every German was you.And the language obsceneAn engine, an engineChuffing me off like a Jew.A Jew to Dachau, Auschwitz, Belsen.I began to talk like a Jew.I think I may well be a Jew.The snows of the Tyrol, the clear beer of ViennaAre not very pure or true.With my gipsy ancestress and my weird luckAnd my Taroc pack and my Taroc packI may be a bit of a Jew.I have always been scared of you,With your Luftwaffe, your gobbledygoo.And your neat mustacheAnd your Aryan eye, bright blue.Panzer-man, panzer-man, O You--Not God but a swastikaSo black no sky could squeak through.Every woman adores a Fascist,The boot in the face, the bruteBrute heart of a brute like you.You stand at the blackboard, daddy,In the picture I have of you,A cleft in your chin instead of your footBut no less a devil for that, no notAny less the black man whoBit my pretty red heart in two.I was ten when they buried you.At twenty I tried to dieAnd get back, back, back to you.I thought even the bones would do.But they pulled me out of the sack,And they stuck me together with glue.And then I knew what to do.I made a model of you,A man in black with a Meinkampf lookAnd a love of the rack and the screw.And I said I do, I do.So daddy, I’m finally through.The black telephone’s off at the root,The voices just can’t worm through.If I’ve killed one man, I’ve killed two--The vampire who said he was youAnd drank my blood for a year,Seven years, if you want to know.Daddy, you can lie back now.There’s a stake in your fat black heartAnd the villagers never liked you.They are dancing and stamping on you.They always knew it was you.Daddy, daddy, you bastard, I’m through.