Música

I Will Survive

Ara viuré, si em queda/ una miqueta d’aire no penso defallir

| 13/03/2020 a les 23:00h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Freddie Perren & Dino Fekaris, cançó
At first I was afraid,
I was petrified
Kept thinking I could never
live without you by my side

But then I spent so many nights
thinking how you did me wrong
And I grew strong
And I learned how to get along

And so you're back
From outer space
I just walked in to find you here
with that sad look upon your face

I should have changed that stupid lock,
I should have made you leave your key
If I'd known for just one second
you'd be back to bother me

Go on now, go,
walk out the door
Just turn around now
'Cause you're not welcome anymore

Weren't you the one
who tried to hurt me with goodbye
Do you think I'd crumble
Did you think I'd lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive
Oh, as long as I know
how to love,
I know I'll stay alive

I've got all my life to live
And I've got all my love to give
and I'll survive
I will survive, hey, hey

It took all the strength
I had not to fall apart
Kept trying hard to mend
the pieces of my broken heart

And I spent so many nights
just feeling sorry for myself
I used to cry
But now I hold my head up high

And you see me
Somebody new
I'm not that chained-up little person
and still in love with you

And so you felt like dropping in
and just expect me to be free
Well, now I'm saving all my lovin'
for someone who's loving me

Go on now, go,
walk out the door
Just turn around now
'Cause you're not welcome anymore

Weren't you the one
who tried to break me with goodbye
Do you think I'd crumble
Did you think I'd lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive
Oh, as long as
I know how to love,
I know I'll stay alive

I've got all my life to live
And I've got all my love to give
and I'll survive
I will survive

Go on now, go,
walk out the door
Just turn around now
'Cause you're not welcome anymore

Weren't you the one
who tried to break me with goodbye
Do you think I'd crumble
Did you think I'd lay down and die?

Oh no, not I, I will survive
Oh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay alive
I've got all my life to live
And I've got all my love to give and I'll survive
I will survive
I will survive


He d’aprendre a viure,
tornar a començar.
Viure en silenci,
ser invisible, no em farà avançar.

Després miro l’altra gent,
veig que em miren diferent.
Vull canviar,
és l’hora, m’he de despertar.

Vull ser feliç,
vull viure així,
assaborir cada segon;
vull compartir-lo i ser feliç.

Hi ha tantes coses per aprendre,
tants moments per disfrutar,
la vida sempre va sumant
el que tens i el que has donat.

Creieu-me,
ara viuré,
cada segon, sí,
mentre pugui ser aquí.

Ja he entès
que el meu destí és escollir.
I no em fa por, no.
He decidit: vull ser feliç.

Ara viuré, si em queda
una miqueta d’aire no penso defallir.
Tinc les ganes de guanyar,
tantes ganes de lluitar.

Seré feliç, seré feliç, per dins.

Mentre pugui ser aquí
no penso defallir.
Tinc ganes de lluitar,
seré feliç, seré feliç.

Puc triar plantar-me aquí,
sóc lliure d’escollir.
Equivocar-me em pot servir per anar
aprenent molt més.

Si segueixo el meu cor
no caldrà patir per res.
I a cada pas, seré feliç.
Seré feliç, seré feliç. Feliç.
 

Foto: Bernat Casero

