I will survive

Foto: Bernat Casero

At first I was afraid,I was petrifiedKept thinking I could neverlive without you by my sideBut then I spent so many nightsthinking how you did me wrongAnd I grew strongAnd I learned how to get alongAnd so you're backFrom outer spaceI just walked in to find you herewith that sad look upon your faceI should have changed that stupid lock,I should have made you leave your keyIf I'd known for just one secondyou'd be back to bother meGo on now, go,walk out the doorJust turn around now'Cause you're not welcome anymoreWeren't you the onewho tried to hurt me with goodbyeDo you think I'd crumbleDid you think I'd lay down and die?Oh no, not I, I will surviveOh, as long as I knowhow to love,I know I'll stay aliveI've got all my life to liveAnd I've got all my love to giveand I'll surviveI will survive, hey, heyIt took all the strengthI had not to fall apartKept trying hard to mendthe pieces of my broken heartAnd I spent so many nightsjust feeling sorry for myselfI used to cryBut now I hold my head up highAnd you see meSomebody newI'm not that chained-up little personand still in love with youAnd so you felt like dropping inand just expect me to be freeWell, now I'm saving all my lovin'for someone who's loving meGo on now, go,walk out the doorJust turn around now'Cause you're not welcome anymoreWeren't you the onewho tried to break me with goodbyeDo you think I'd crumbleDid you think I'd lay down and die?Oh no, not I, I will surviveOh, as long asI know how to love,I know I'll stay aliveI've got all my life to liveAnd I've got all my love to giveand I'll surviveI will surviveGo on now, go,walk out the doorJust turn around now'Cause you're not welcome anymoreWeren't you the onewho tried to break me with goodbyeDo you think I'd crumbleDid you think I'd lay down and die?Oh no, not I, I will surviveOh, as long as I know how to love, I know I'll stay aliveI've got all my life to liveAnd I've got all my love to give and I'll surviveI will surviveI will surviveHe d’aprendre a viure,tornar a començar.Viure en silenci,ser invisible, no em farà avançar.Després miro l’altra gent,veig que em miren diferent.Vull canviar,és l’hora, m’he de despertar.Vull ser feliç,vull viure així,assaborir cada segon;vull compartir-lo i ser feliç.Hi ha tantes coses per aprendre,tants moments per disfrutar,la vida sempre va sumantel que tens i el que has donat.Creieu-me,ara viuré,cada segon, sí,mentre pugui ser aquí.Ja he entèsque el meu destí és escollir.I no em fa por, no.He decidit: vull ser feliç.Ara viuré, si em quedauna miqueta d’aire no penso defallir.Tinc les ganes de guanyar,tantes ganes de lluitar.Seré feliç, seré feliç, per dins.Mentre pugui ser aquíno penso defallir.Tinc ganes de lluitar,seré feliç, seré feliç.Puc triar plantar-me aquí,sóc lliure d’escollir.Equivocar-me em pot servir per anaraprenent molt més.Si segueixo el meu corno caldrà patir per res.I a cada pas, seré feliç.Seré feliç, seré feliç. Feliç.