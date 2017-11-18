Hallelujah

Your faith was strong but you needed proof

| 17/11/2020 a les 10:01h
Especial: In memoriam
Arxivat a: El piano, Jeff Buckley, Leonard Cohen, cançó
Jeff Buckley va néixer a Califòrnia el 17 de novembre del 1966. Amb el seu àlbum de debut, Grace (1994), els crítics el van considerar com un dels artistes més prometedors de la seva generació. Però va abandonar el món quan només tenia trenta anys, el 29 de maig del 1997, ofegat al riu Wolf de Memphis. En recordem la sensibilitat i el talent escoltant la versió que va fer d'Hallelujah, així com la cançó original de Leonard Cohen.


I've heard there was a secret chord
that David played to please the Lord,
but you don't really care for music, do you?
It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth
the minor fall, the major lift;
the baffled king composing Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!

Your faith was strong but you needed proof.
You saw her bathing on the roof;
her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you.
She tied you to a kitchen chair
she broke your throne, she cut your hair,
and from your lips she drew the Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!

Baby, I've been here before.
I see this room, I've walked this floor.
I used to live alone before I knew you.
I've seen your flag on the marble arch,
but love is not a victory march,
it's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!

There was a time you let me know
what's really going on below
but now you never show it to me, do you?
I remember when I moved in you,
and the holy dove was moving too,
and every breath we drew was Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!

Now maybe there's a God above
but all I ever learned from love
was how to shoot at somebody who outdrew you.
And it's not a cry that you hear at night,
and it's not somebody who's seen the light
it's a cold and it's a broken Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!
Hallelujah!

Hallelujah!

COMENTARIS

Aleluya
Sari, 18/11/2017 a les 01:38
+5
-0
Genial!

