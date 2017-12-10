Roy Orbison va néixer a Vernon (Texes) el 23 d'abril del 1936 i va morir a Hendersonville (Tennessee) el 6 de desembre del 1988. El recordem escoltant-lo cantar una de les seves cançons més conegudes acompanyat per artistes com Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, James Burton o Tom Waits. I de pas, sentim com el Boss la va interpretar amb John Fogerty.Pretty woman, walkin' down the streetPretty woman the kind I like to meetPretty woman I don't believe you, you're not the truthNo one could look as good as you, mercyPretty woman won't you pardon mePretty woman I couldn't help but seePretty woman that you look lovely as can beAre you lonely just like me?Pretty woman stop awhilePretty woman talk awhilePretty woman give your smile to mePretty woman yeah, yeah, yeahPretty woman look my wayPretty woman say you'll stay with me'Cause I need you, and I'll treat you rightCome with me baby, be mine tonightPretty woman don't walk on byPretty woman don't make me cryPretty woman don't you walk away,If that's the way it must be, okeiI guess I'll go on home, it's lateThere'll be tomorrow night,But wait, what do I see?Is she walking back to me?Yeah, she's walking back to meOh, oh, pretty woman.