Música

Pretty Woman

| 22/03/2021 a les 11:47h
Especial: In memoriam
Arxivat a: El piano, Roy Orbison, cançó
Roy Orbison va néixer a Vernon (Texes) el 23 d'abril del 1936 i va morir a Hendersonville (Tennessee) el 6 de desembre del 1988. El recordem escoltant-lo cantar una de les seves cançons més conegudes acompanyat per artistes com Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, James Burton o Tom Waits. I de pas, sentim com el Boss la va interpretar amb John Fogerty. 


Pretty woman, walkin' down the street
Pretty woman the kind I like to meet
Pretty woman I don't believe you, you're not the truth
No one could look as good as you, mercy
 
Pretty woman won't you pardon me
Pretty woman I couldn't help but see
Pretty woman that you look lovely as can be
Are you lonely just like me?
 
Pretty woman stop awhile
Pretty woman talk awhile
Pretty woman give your smile to me
Pretty woman yeah, yeah, yeah

Pretty woman look my way
Pretty woman say you'll stay with me
'Cause I need you, and I'll treat you right
Come with me baby, be mine tonight
 
Pretty woman don't walk on by
Pretty woman don't make me cry
Pretty woman don't you walk away,
If that's the way it must be, okei

I guess I'll go on home, it's late
There'll be tomorrow night,
But wait, what do I see?
Is she walking back to me?
Yeah, she's walking back to me
 
Oh, oh, pretty woman.


COMENTARIS

Agraïment
Fèlix Vives, 10/12/2017 a les 13:19
+0
-0
Tot el que publiqueu és molt bó!!!!

