Foto: Khánh Hmoong

Operator, number please, it's been so many yearsWill she remember my old voice while I fight the tearsHello, hello there, is this Martha, this is old Tom FrostAnd I am calling long distance, don't worry about the cost'Cause it's been forty years or more, now Martha please recallMeet me out for coffee, where we'll talk about it allAnd those were the days of roses, of poetry and proseAnd Martha all I had was you and all you had was meThere was no tomorrows, we packed away our sorrowsAnd we saved them for a rainy dayAnd I feel so much older now, and you're much older tooHow's your husband, and how's your kids, you know that I got married tooLucky that you found someone to make you feel secure'Cause we were all so young and foolish, now we are matureAnd those were the days of roses, of poetry and proseAnd Martha all I had was you and all you had was meThere was no tomorrows, we packed away our sorrowsAnd we saved them for a rainy dayAnd I was always so impulsive, I guess that I still amAnd all that really mattered then was that I was a manI guess that our being together was never meant to beAnd Martha, Martha, I love you, can't you seeAnd those were the days of roses, of poetry and proseAnd Martha all I had was you and all you had was meThere was no tomorrows, we packed away our sorrowsAnd we saved them for a rainy dayAnd I remember quiet evenings, trembling close to you