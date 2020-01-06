Wise men say
Only fools rush in
But I can't help
Falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be a sin
If I can't help
Falling in love with you?
Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things are meant to be
Take my hand,
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help
Falling in love with you
Take my hand,
Take my whole life, too
For I can't help
Falling in love with you
Foto: Facebook Elvis Presley