Recuérdame,hoy me tengo que ir, mi amor.Recuérdame,no llores, por favor.Te llevo en mi corazóny cerca me tendrás.A solas yo te cantarésoñando en regresar.Recuérdame,aunque tenga que emigrar.Recuérdame,si mi guitarra oyes llorar.Ella con su triste cantote acompañará,hasta que en mis brazos estés.Recuérdame.