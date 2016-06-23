Música

Recuérdame

A solas yo te cantaré/ soñando en regresar

La vida és bella

Recuérdame,
hoy me tengo que ir, mi amor.
Recuérdame,
no llores, por favor.

Te llevo en mi corazón
y cerca me tendrás.
A solas yo te cantaré
soñando en regresar.

Recuérdame,
aunque tenga que emigrar.
Recuérdame,
si mi guitarra oyes llorar.

Ella con su triste canto
te acompañará,
hasta que en mis brazos estés.
Recuérdame.

