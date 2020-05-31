Pequeño vals vienés

Versió en anglès de Leonard Cohen:

Now in Vienna there are ten pretty womenThere's a shoulder where Death comes to cryThere's a lobby with nine hundred windowsThere's a tree where the doves go to dieThere's a piece that was torn from the morning,And it hangs in the Gallery of FrostTake this waltz, take this waltzTake this waltz with the clamp on its jawsI want you, I want you, I want youOn a chair with a dead magazineIn the cave at the tip of the lilly,In some hallway where love's never beenOn a bed where the moon has been sweating,In a cry filled with footsteps and sandTake this waltz, take this waltzTake its broken waist in your handThis waltz, this waltz, this waltz, this waltzWith its very own breath of brandy and DeathDragging its tail in the seaThere's a concert hall in ViennaWhere your mouth had a thousand reviewsThere's a bar where the boys have stopped talkingThey've been sentenced to death by the bluesAh, but who is it climbs to your pictureWith a garland of freshly cut tears?Take this waltz, take this waltzTake this waltz, it's been dying for yearsThere's an attic where children are playing,Where I've got to lie down with you soon,In a dream of Hungarian lanterns,In the mist of some sweet afternoonAnd I'll see what you've chained to your sorrow,All your sheep and your lillies of snowTake this waltz, take this waltzWith its "I'll never forget you, you know!"This waltz, this waltz, this waltz, this waltzWith its very own breath of brandy and DeathDragging its tail in the seaAnd I'll dance with you in ViennaI'll be wearing a river's disguiseThe hyacinth wild on my shoulder,My mouth on the dew of your thighsAnd I'll bury my soul in a scrapbook,With the photographs there, and the mossAnd I'll yield to the flood of your beautyMy cheap violin and my crossAnd you'll carry me down on your dancingTo the pools that you lift on your wristO my love, o my loveTake this waltz, take this waltzIt's yours now. It's all that there is.