And time goes by so slowly

| 26/02/2020 a les 22:51h
Oh, my love, my darling
I've hungered for
Your touch a long lonely time
And time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?
I need your love
I need your love
God speed your love to me
 
Lonely rivers flow to the sea, to the sea
To the open arms the sea, yeah
Lonely river sigh wait for me, wait for me 
I'll be comin' home, wait for me
 
Oh, my love, my darling 
I've hungered, hungered for
Your touch a long lonely time
And time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?
I need your love
I really need your love
God speed your love to me
 

Unchained melody
Marcos, 27/12/2017 a les 02:20
Elvis version is the first one and best

