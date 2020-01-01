Música

Heroes

I, I will be king/ And you, you will be queen

01/01/2020
Música
David Bowie, Heroes


And you, you can be mean
And I, I'll drink all the time
'Cause we're lovers, and that is a fact
Yes we're lovers, and that is that
 
Though nothing, will keep us together
We can beat them, forever and ever
Oh we can be heroes, just for one day

I, I wish you could swim
Like the dolphins, like dolphins can swim
Though nothing, nothing will drive them away
We can beat them, for ever and ever
Oh we can be heroes, just for one day
 
I, I will be king
And you, you will be my queen
Though nothing will keep us together
We can beat them, for ever and ever
We can be us, just for one day

I, I can remember (I remember)
Standing by the wall (by the wall)
And the guns shot above our heads (over our heads)
And we kissed, as though nothing could fall (nothing could fall)
And the shame was on the other side
Oh we can beat them, for ever and ever
Then we could be heroes, just for one day

We can be Heroes
We can be Heroes
We can be Heroes
Just for one day

