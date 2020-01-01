And you, you can be meanAnd I, I'll drink all the time'Cause we're lovers, and that is a factYes we're lovers, and that is thatThough nothing, will keep us togetherWe can beat them, forever and everOh we can be heroes, just for one dayI, I wish you could swimLike the dolphins, like dolphins can swimThough nothing, nothing will drive them awayWe can beat them, for ever and everOh we can be heroes, just for one dayI, I will be kingAnd you, you will be my queenThough nothing will keep us togetherWe can beat them, for ever and everWe can be us, just for one dayI, I can remember (I remember)Standing by the wall (by the wall)And the guns shot above our heads (over our heads)And we kissed, as though nothing could fall (nothing could fall)And the shame was on the other sideOh we can beat them, for ever and everThen we could be heroes, just for one dayWe can be HeroesWe can be HeroesWe can be HeroesJust for one day