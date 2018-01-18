Foto: Albert B. Grossman Management

Janis Joplin va néixer a Port Arthur (Texas) el 19 de gener del 1943 i va morir a Hollywood el 4 d'octubre del 1970, quan només tenia 27 anys, per una sobredosi d'heroïna. Recordem la cantant de rock i de blues, que va marcar tota una generació, escoltant com va versionar la cançó –escrita per Kris Kristofferson i Fred Foster i interpretada per primera vegada per Roger Miller– Me and Bobby McGee. L'escoltem també versionada per Johnny Cash.Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waiting for a trainAnd I's feeling nearly as faded as my jeans.Bobby thumbed a diesel down just before it rained,It rode us all the way to New Orleans.I pulled my harp from and my dirty red bandanna,I was playing soft while Bobby sang the blues.Windshield wipers slapping time, I was holding Bobby's hand in mine,We sang every song that driver knew.Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose,Nothing don't mean nothing honey if it ain't free, now, now.And feeling good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues,You know feeling good was good enough for me,Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.From the Kentucky coal mines to the California sun,Hey, Bobby shared the secrets of my soul.Through all kinds of weather, through everything that we done,Hey Bobby baby kept me from the cold.One day up near Salinas, Lord, I let him slip away,He's looking for that home and I hope he finds it,But I'd trade all of my tomorrows for one single yesterdayTo be holding Bobby's body next to mine.Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose,Nothing, that's all that Bobby left me,But feeling good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues,Hey, feeling good was good enough for me,Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.Hey now Bobby now Bobby McGee yeah.Hey now Bobby now, Bobby McGee, yeah.Lord, I'm calling my lover, calling my man,I said I'm calling my lover just the best I can,C'mon, where is Bobby now, where is Bobby McGee, yeah,Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy LordHey, hey, hey, Bobby McGee, Lord!Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy LordHey, hey, hey, Bobby McGee.