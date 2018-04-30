



Escoltem la cançó Unchained Melody interpretada per Righteous Brothers, U2 i Elvis Presley, i també veiem la versióen català que en va cantar la coral Not Named al programa Oh Happy Day.Oh, my love, my darlingI've hungered forYour touch a long lonely timeAnd time goes by so slowlyAnd time can do so muchAre you still mine?I need your loveI need your loveGod speed your love to meLonely rivers flow to the sea, to the seaTo the open arms the sea, yeahLonely river sigh wait for me, wait for meI'll be comin' home, wait for meOh, my love, my darlingI've hungered, hungered forYour touch a long lonely timeAnd time goes by so slowlyAnd time can do so muchAre you still mine?I need your loveI really need your loveGod speed your love to meOh, amor meu,vida meva,enyoro el teu confort,a prop, com abans.El temps s'endú la vida,que és a les teves mans,avui, el teu cos,amb tu soc fort.Al teu costat,amb tu la sortha fet el cel més clar.Llàgrimes als ullsmarcaran el camí,retornaran fins a mi.Oh, amor meu,vida meva,enyoro el teu consol,a prop, com abans.Amb tu soc fort.Amb tu.Al teu costat.Amb tu la sortha fet el cel més clar.Enyoro el teu consol,amor.