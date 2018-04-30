Música

Unchained Melody

And time goes by so slowly

22/03/2020
Escoltem la cançó Unchained Melody interpretada per Righteous Brothers, U2 i Elvis Presley, i també veiem la versióen català que en va cantar la coral Not Named al programa Oh Happy Day.


Oh, my love, my darling
I've hungered for
Your touch a long lonely time
And time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?
I need your love
I need your love
God speed your love to me
 
Lonely rivers flow to the sea, to the sea
To the open arms the sea, yeah
Lonely river sigh wait for me, wait for me 
I'll be comin' home, wait for me
 
Oh, my love, my darling 
I've hungered, hungered for
Your touch a long lonely time
And time goes by so slowly
And time can do so much
Are you still mine?
I need your love
I really need your love
God speed your love to me


Oh, amor meu, 
vida meva, 
enyoro el teu confort,
a prop, com abans.

El temps s'endú la vida,
que és a les teves mans,
avui, el teu cos,
amb tu soc fort. 
Al teu costat,
amb tu la sort
ha fet el cel més clar. 

Llàgrimes als ulls
marcaran el camí,
retornaran fins a mi.

Oh, amor meu, 
vida meva, 
enyoro el teu consol,
a prop, com abans.

Amb tu soc fort. 
Amb tu. 
Al teu costat. 
Amb tu la sort 
ha fet el cel més clar. 
Enyoro el teu consol,
amor.
 

Unchained Melody
Anònim, 30/04/2018 a les 10:32
Es una , por no decir la mejor, , canción romántica que se ha compuesto!,

