Música

Ja surt el sol

Semblava que la llum no tornaria

| 21/03/2020 a les 23:44h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, música, George Harrison, cançó
George Harrison va néixer a Liverpool el 25 de febrer del 1943 i va morir a Los Angeles el 29 de novembre del 2001. Recordem el membre dels Beatles amb una de les seves cançons més conegudes, Here Comes the Sun, i també la versió en català que es va interpretar col·lectivament el 2008 a La Marató de TV3.



Ja surt el sol,
ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.

Vida meva, que lentament que passa el temps quan s'espera.
Vida meva, ha estat un llarg i trist hivern.

Ja surt el sol,
Ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.

Vida meva, semblava que la llum no tornaria.
Vida meva, però el meu somriure il·luminat.

Ja surt el sol,
ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.

Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.
Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.
Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.
Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.
Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.

Vida meva, semblava que la llum mai més brillaria,
vida meva, però lentament el gel ja es fon.

Ja surt el sol,
ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.

Ja surt el sol,
ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.


Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
and I say it's all right.
 
Little darling, it's been a long, cold, lonely winter.
Little darling, it feels like years since it's been here,

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
and I say it's all right.

Little darling, the smiles returning to the faces.
Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here.

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,
And I say it's all right.

Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.
Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.

Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting.
Little darling, it seems like years since it's been clear.

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun.
And I say it's all right.

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun
It's all right, it's all right
 

Foto: Lino Petito

COMENTARIS

Gran
Anònim, 16/06/2019 a les 15:09
+0
-0
Aquesta cançó la vaig triar amb 14 anys per fer una prova gimnàstica a l’escola. D’això en fa.......

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germanes al Tantarantana

Lluïsa Castell i Mònica López protagonitzen l'obra de Wajdi Mouawad
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un 2019 de pel·lícula

Un cicle a la Filmoteca de Catalunya projecta els millors films de l'any
Imatge il·lustrativa

Santa Eulàlia pren Barcelona

La ciutat celebra les festes de la seva patrona d'hivern
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

La millor òpera, a casa

Catorze
El Gran Teatre del Liceu posa a disposició dels espectadors una selecció d'espectacles
Imatge il·lustrativa

Missatge al meu jo de fa 10 dies

Ministeri de Sanitat italià
Una campanya recorda que quedar-se a casa és essencial per aturar la pandèmia
Imatge il·lustrativa

Baricco i Carrión, del CCCB a casa

Catorze
Els dos escriptors analitzen la situació actual en una conversa que s'emet en «streaming»
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cultura des del sofà

Catorze | 4 comentaris
14 propostes i iniciatives culturals en temps de confinament
Més entrades...