George Harrison va néixer a Liverpool el 25 de febrer del 1943 i va morir a Los Angeles el 29 de novembre del 2001. Recordem el membre dels Beatles amb una de les seves cançons més conegudes, Here Comes the Sun, i també la versió en català que es va interpretar col·lectivament el 2008 a La Marató de TV3.







Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,

and I say it's all right.

Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,and I say it's all right.

Foto: Lino Petito

Ja surt el sol,ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.Vida meva, que lentament que passa el temps quan s'espera.Vida meva, ha estat un llarg i trist hivern.Ja surt el sol,Ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.Vida meva, semblava que la llum no tornaria.Vida meva, però el meu somriure il·luminat.Ja surt el sol,ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.Sol, sol, sol, surt el sol.Vida meva, semblava que la llum mai més brillaria,vida meva, però lentament el gel ja es fon.Ja surt el sol,ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.Ja surt el sol,ja surt el sol i penso quina sort.Little darling, it's been a long, cold, lonely winter.Little darling, it feels like years since it's been here,Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,and I say it's all right.Little darling, the smiles returning to the faces.Little darling, it seems like years since it's been here.Here comes the sun, here comes the sun,And I say it's all right.Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.Sun, sun, sun, here it comes.Little darling, I feel that ice is slowly melting.Little darling, it seems like years since it's been clear.Here comes the sun, here comes the sun.And I say it's all right.Here comes the sun, here comes the sunIt's all right, it's all right