| 11/12/2019 a les 21:06h
Stevland Hardaway Morris, conegut com Stevie Wonder, va néixer el 13 de maig de 1950 a Michigan. Cec de naixement, de petit ja va quedar clar que tenia molt talent per la música: el demostrava cantant a la coral de l'església o tocant el piano, el baix, l'harmònica i la bateria.


No New Year's Day to celebrate
No chocolate covered candy hearts to give away.
No first of spring, no song to sing,
In fact here's just another ordinary day.
 
No April rain,
No flowers bloom,
No wedding Saturday within the month of June.
But what it is, is something true,
Made up of these three words that I must say to you:
 
I just called to say I love you.
I just called to say how much I care.
I just called to say I love you,
And I mean it from the bottom of my heart.
 
No summer's high,
No warm July,
No harvest moon to light one tender August night.
No autumn breeze,
No falling leaves,
Not even time for birds to fly to southern skies.
 
No Libra sun,
No Halloween,
No giving thanks to all the Christmas joy you bring.
But what it is, though old so new
To fill your heart like no three words could ever do:
 
I just called to say I love you.
I just called to say how much I care.
I just called to say I love you,
And I mean it from the bottom of my heart.
 
I just called to say I love you.
I just called to say how much I care.
I just called to say I love you,
And I mean it from the bottom of my heart,
Of my heart, of my heart.
 

