El músic Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1945 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. La soprano Montserrat Caballé va néixer a Barcelona el 12 d’abril del 1933 i ha mort, també a Barcelona, aquest 6 d’octubre del 2018. Aquí estaven tots dos ben vius.







I had this perfect dream

Un sueño me envolvió

This dream was me and you

Tal vez está aquí

I want all the world to see

Un instinto me guiaba

A miracle sensation

My guide and inspiration

Now my dream is slowly coming true



The wind is a gentle breeze

Él me habló de ti

The bells are ringing out

El canto vuela

They’re calling us together

Guiding us forever

Wish my dream would never go away



Barcelona

It was the first time that we met

Barcelona

How can I forget

The moment that you stepped into the room

You took my breath away



Barcelona

La musica vibró

Barcelona

Y ella nos unió

And if God is willing

We will meet again

Someday



Let the songs begin

Dejalo nacer

Let the music play

Ah

Make the voices sing

Nace un gran amor

Start the celebration

Ven a mí

And cry

Grita

Come alive

Vive

And shake the foundations from the skies

Shaking all our lives



Barcelona

Such a beautiful horizon

Barcelona

Like a jewel in the sun

Por ti seré gaviota de tu bella mar

Barcelona

Suenan las campanas

Barcelona

Abre tus puertas al mundo



If God is willing

If God is willing

If God is willing

Friends until the end



Viva!

Barcelona!

