El músic Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1945 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. La soprano Montserrat Caballé va néixer a Barcelona el 12 d’abril del 1933 i ha mort, també a Barcelona, aquest 6 d’octubre del 2018. Aquí estaven tots dos ben vius.
I had this perfect dream
Un sueño me envolvió
This dream was me and you
Tal vez está aquí
I want all the world to see
Un instinto me guiaba
A miracle sensation
My guide and inspiration
Now my dream is slowly coming true
The wind is a gentle breeze
Él me habló de ti
The bells are ringing out
El canto vuela
They’re calling us together
Guiding us forever
Wish my dream would never go away
Barcelona
It was the first time that we met
Barcelona
How can I forget
The moment that you stepped into the room
You took my breath away
Barcelona
La musica vibró
Barcelona
Y ella nos unió
And if God is willing
We will meet again
Someday
Let the songs begin
Dejalo nacer
Let the music play
Ah
Make the voices sing
Nace un gran amor
Start the celebration
Ven a mí
And cry
Grita
Come alive
Vive
And shake the foundations from the skies
Shaking all our lives
Barcelona
Such a beautiful horizon
Barcelona
Like a jewel in the sun
Por ti seré gaviota de tu bella mar
Barcelona
Suenan las campanas
Barcelona
Abre tus puertas al mundo
If God is willing
If God is willing
If God is willing
Friends until the end
Viva!
Barcelona!