Catorze
Barcelona

Freddie Mercury

El músic Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1945 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. La soprano Montserrat Caballé va néixer a Barcelona el 12 d’abril del 1933 i ha mort, també a Barcelona, aquest 6 d’octubre del 2018. Aquí estaven tots dos ben vius.


I had this perfect dream
Un sueño me envolvió
This dream was me and you
Tal vez está aquí
I want all the world to see
Un instinto me guiaba
A miracle sensation
My guide and inspiration
Now my dream is slowly coming true

The wind is a gentle breeze
Él me habló de ti
The bells are ringing out
El canto vuela
They’re calling us together
Guiding us forever
Wish my dream would never go away

Barcelona
It was the first time that we met
Barcelona
How can I forget
The moment that you stepped into the room
You took my breath away

Barcelona
La musica vibró
Barcelona
Y ella nos unió
And if God is willing
We will meet again
Someday

Let the songs begin
Dejalo nacer
Let the music play
Ah
Make the voices sing
Nace un gran amor
Start the celebration
Ven a mí
And cry
Grita
Come alive
Vive
And shake the foundations from the skies
Shaking all our lives

Barcelona
Such a beautiful horizon
Barcelona
Like a jewel in the sun
Por ti seré gaviota de tu bella mar
Barcelona
Suenan las campanas
Barcelona
Abre tus puertas al mundo

If God is willing
If God is willing
If God is willing
Friends until the end

Viva!
Barcelona!
 

Cançó

Xesco Boix, encara plorem per tu
Vull ser lliure
Cançó de bres per a una princesa negra
Qualsevol nit pot sortir el sol
Je m’appelle Jane

Comentaris

  1. Icona del comentari de: Carme Figueras Puigventos a abril 12, 2017 | 11:04
    Carme Figueras Puigventos abril 12, 2017 | 11:04
    Bellisima canción Montserrat C. y Fredy M....
    5
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Carme Figueras Puigventos a abril 12, 2017 | 11:04 0
    Respon
  2. Icona del comentari de: Gemma Guerra a abril 13, 2017 | 00:21
    Gemma Guerra abril 13, 2017 | 00:21
    Magnífica fusión de voces!!! Fueron impresionantes en el 92!!! Canción entrañable de nuestra maravillosa ciudad. Un recuerdo magnífico para nuestra historia y las olimpiadas únicas del 92 Las mejores!!!
    0
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Gemma Guerra a abril 13, 2017 | 00:21 0
    Respon
    • Icona del comentari de: Francesca a juliol 28, 2021 | 12:16
      Francesca juliol 28, 2021 | 12:16
      Impressionant cada vegada que l'escolto pell de gallina dos veus irrepetibles ens queda en el record per sempre les millors olimpíades de la història moderna
      Icona de dislike al comentari de: Francesca a juliol 28, 2021 | 12:16
      Respon
  4. Icona del comentari de: Ana Maria Palacio a octubre 06, 2018 | 13:12
    Ana Maria Palacio octubre 06, 2018 | 13:12
    EstosJuegos olimpicos seran unicos en la historia, porque estos dos cantantes monstruosos son irrepetibles y nuestra Ciudad es UNICA EN EL MUNDO.
    1
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Ana Maria Palacio a octubre 06, 2018 | 13:12 0
    Respon
  5. Icona del comentari de: Juanjo Tolosa a octubre 06, 2018 | 13:57
    Juanjo Tolosa octubre 06, 2018 | 13:57
    Ningú dubta ja de la qualitat de Il mio bambino caro" que va enamorar el Metropolitan de New York, i que la seva puresa va conquerir el món operistic,i també en moltes altres interpretacions. I que afegir a la veu potenta, directa i excepcional de Mercuri. Ara, si si troben en algún lloc, sisplau, que segueixin cantant
    0
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Juanjo Tolosa a octubre 06, 2018 | 13:57 0
    Respon
  6. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a octubre 06, 2018 | 16:54
    Anònim octubre 06, 2018 | 16:54
    Cada cop que us escolto , els meus ulls es neguen d'emocio. Gracias FOREVER.
    0
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a octubre 06, 2018 | 16:54 0
    Respon

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa