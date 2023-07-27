Enric Casasses va fer l’adaptació al català de la cançó As Tears Go By, dels Rolling Stones. Escoltem Com passa el plor amb la veu d’Ivette Nadal, que l’ha inclòs al seu darrer disc, Les hores blaves, i també n’escoltem l’original del grup britànic.





Xim-xim tristíssim cap al tard,

pels vidres veig els xics al parc.

Cares guapes, ¿oi que sí?,

però no per a mi.

Pels vidres veig com passa el plor.



Ja no em serveix de res ser ric,

jo vull sentir cantar aquests xics.

I el que sento només és

com la pluja va caient.

Pels vidres veig com passa el plor.



Xim-xim tristíssim cap al tard,

pels vidres veig els xics al parc,

jugant a jocs com feies tu,

com cadascú.

Pels vidres veig com passa el plor.



Jugant a jocs com feies tu,

com cadascú.

Pels vidres veig com passa el plor.





It is the evening of the day

I sit and watch the children play

Smiling faces I can see, but not for me

I sit and watch as tears go by



My riches can’t buy everything

I want to hear the children sing

All I hear is the sound of rain fallin’ on the ground

I sit and watch as tears go by



It is the evening of the day

I sit and watch the children play

Doin’ things I used to do, they think are new

I sit and watch as tears go by



