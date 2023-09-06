La cantant irlandesa Dolores O’Riordan va néixer a Ballybricken el 6 de setembre de 1971. Va ser la líder del grup de rock alternatiu The Cranberries, conegut mundialment des dels anys 90 del segle XX. Va morir a 46 anys, de forma sobtada i per causes desconegudes a Londres mentre participava en una breu sessió de gravació el 15 de gener de 2018. La recordem escoltant-ne un dels èxits.







Oh my life is changing everyday

In every possible way

And oh my dreams

It’s never quite as it seems

Never quite as it seems



I know I felt like this before

But now I’m feeling it even more

Because it came from you



Then I open up and see

The person falling here is me

A different way to be



I want more, impossible to ignore

Impossible to ignore

And they’ll come true

Impossible not to do

Possible not to do



And now I tell you openly

You have my heart so don’t hurt me

You’re what I couldn’t find



A totally amazing mind

So understanding and so kind

You’re everything to me



Oh my life is changing everyday

In every possible way

And oh my dreams

It’s never quite as it seems

‘Cause you’re a dream to me

Dream to me

