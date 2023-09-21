El Leonard Cohen de Joan Manuel Serrat

Banda sonora d’un temps, d’un país és el nom del concert que Joan Manuel Serrat va fer el 23 d’abril de 1996 al Palau Sant Jordi, i també del disc amb què va homenatjar músics de la Nova Cançó i d’arreu del món. Entre ells hi havia la cançó Suzanne, de Leonard Cohen, adaptada en català per Josep Maria Andreu.
Susanna
Susanna té una casa enllà de la ribera.
Us hi porta a sentir l’aigua i les barques, al capvespre.
I la nit amb ella és vostra.
És mig boja i això us tempta.
I ella us dona te i taronges d’unes terres estrangeres.
I tot just aneu a dir-li que no us queda amor per a ella,
de seguida us capta l’ona.
Mira el riu i deixa entendre que ella té un amor per sempre.
I voleu fer el camí amb ella
i sabeu que ella el fa a cegues.
I sabeu que ella es confia,
que el seu cos es dona al vostre per no res.
I Jesús, mariner un dia, quan descalç travessà l’aigua,
va passar un temps fent de guaita i va veure que el buscaven
de tants homes uns pocs homes: sols aquells que s’ofegaven.
I va dir: “Des d’ara,
els homes mariners seran i amb barques aniran.”
Però va ofegar-se, ell també, en un capvespre.
Solitari com un home,
deixà anar sobre nosaltres el seu clam.
I el camí que ell fa feu vostre
i voleu seguir-lo a cegues.
Confieu potser per sempre,
l’esperit seu mou el vostre com un cos.
I llavors Susanna us porta fins al riu amb la mà estesa.
Al vestit hi duu les roses i els parracs de les trinxeres,
mentre el sol inunda el fàstic dels monuments de la terra.
I us ensenya a veure coses que no hauríeu sabut veure,
entremig d’escombraries i entremig de flors enceses,
com hi ha herois entre les algues, com hi ha infants que amor no tenen.
I Susanna el mirall desa.
I voleu fer el camí amb ella
i sabeu que ella el fa a cegues.
Confieu potser per sempre.
L’esperit seu ella ajusta al vostre cos.
Suzanne
Suzanne takes you down
To her place near the river
You can hear the boats go by
You can spend the night beside her
And you know that she’s half crazy
But that’s why you want to be there
And she feeds you tea and oranges
That come all the way from China
And just when you mean to tell her
That you have no love to give her
Then she gets you on her wavelength
And she lets the river answer
That you’ve always been her lover
And you want to travel with her
And you want to travel blind
And you know that she will find you
For you’ve touched her perfect body with your mind
And Jesus was a sailor
When he walked upon the water
And he spent a long time watching
From his lonely wooden tower
And when he knew for certain
Only drowning men could see him
He said “All men will be sailors then
Until the sea shall free them”
But he himself was broken
Long before the sky would open
Forsaken, almost human
He sank beneath your wisdom like a stone
And you want to travel with him
And you want to travel blind
And you think maybe you’ll trust him
For he’s touched your perfect body with his mind
Now Suzanne takes your hand
And she leads you to the river
She is wearing rags and feathers
From Salvation Army counters
And the sun pours down like honey
On our lady of the harbour
And she shows you where to look
Among the garbage and the flowers
There are heroes in the seaweed
There are children in the morning
They are leaning out for love
And they will lean that way forever
While Suzanne holds the mirror
And you want to travel with her
And you want to travel blind
And you know that she’ll find you
For she’s touched your perfect body with her mind