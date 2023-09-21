El Leonard Cohen de Joan Manuel Serrat

Banda sonora d’un temps, d’un país és el nom del concert que Joan Manuel Serrat va fer el 23 d’abril de 1996 al Palau Sant Jordi, i també del disc amb què va homenatjar músics de la Nova Cançó i d’arreu del món. Entre ells hi havia la cançó Suzanne, de Leonard Cohen, adaptada en català per Josep Maria Andreu.







Susanna



Susanna té una casa enllà de la ribera.

Us hi porta a sentir l’aigua i les barques, al capvespre.

I la nit amb ella és vostra.

És mig boja i això us tempta.



I ella us dona te i taronges d’unes terres estrangeres.

I tot just aneu a dir-li que no us queda amor per a ella,

de seguida us capta l’ona.

Mira el riu i deixa entendre que ella té un amor per sempre.



I voleu fer el camí amb ella

i sabeu que ella el fa a cegues.

I sabeu que ella es confia,

que el seu cos es dona al vostre per no res.



I Jesús, mariner un dia, quan descalç travessà l’aigua,

va passar un temps fent de guaita i va veure que el buscaven

de tants homes uns pocs homes: sols aquells que s’ofegaven.



I va dir: “Des d’ara,

els homes mariners seran i amb barques aniran.”

Però va ofegar-se, ell també, en un capvespre.

Solitari com un home,

deixà anar sobre nosaltres el seu clam.



I el camí que ell fa feu vostre

i voleu seguir-lo a cegues.

Confieu potser per sempre,

l’esperit seu mou el vostre com un cos.



I llavors Susanna us porta fins al riu amb la mà estesa.

Al vestit hi duu les roses i els parracs de les trinxeres,

mentre el sol inunda el fàstic dels monuments de la terra.



I us ensenya a veure coses que no hauríeu sabut veure,

entremig d’escombraries i entremig de flors enceses,

com hi ha herois entre les algues, com hi ha infants que amor no tenen.

I Susanna el mirall desa.



I voleu fer el camí amb ella

i sabeu que ella el fa a cegues.

Confieu potser per sempre.

L’esperit seu ella ajusta al vostre cos.







Suzanne



Suzanne takes you down

To her place near the river

You can hear the boats go by

You can spend the night beside her

And you know that she’s half crazy

But that’s why you want to be there



And she feeds you tea and oranges

That come all the way from China

And just when you mean to tell her

That you have no love to give her

Then she gets you on her wavelength

And she lets the river answer

That you’ve always been her lover



And you want to travel with her

And you want to travel blind

And you know that she will find you

For you’ve touched her perfect body with your mind



And Jesus was a sailor

When he walked upon the water

And he spent a long time watching

From his lonely wooden tower

And when he knew for certain

Only drowning men could see him



He said “All men will be sailors then

Until the sea shall free them”

But he himself was broken

Long before the sky would open

Forsaken, almost human

He sank beneath your wisdom like a stone



And you want to travel with him

And you want to travel blind

And you think maybe you’ll trust him

For he’s touched your perfect body with his mind



Now Suzanne takes your hand

And she leads you to the river

She is wearing rags and feathers

From Salvation Army counters

And the sun pours down like honey

On our lady of the harbour



And she shows you where to look

Among the garbage and the flowers

There are heroes in the seaweed

There are children in the morning

They are leaning out for love

And they will lean that way forever

While Suzanne holds the mirror



And you want to travel with her

And you want to travel blind

And you know that she’ll find you

For she’s touched your perfect body with her mind







