“En veritat no volia avortar. Era feliç amb la meva parella, quan em vaig quedar embarassada. Però a partir d’aleshores, les coses van començar a anar malament. Discutíem molt. Ell no volia el nen. Jo sabia que ell no hi seria sempre. Així que vaig decidir avortar. No estava preparada per tenir-lo”. Ho explicava la cantant Sinéad O’Connor (8 de desembre del 1966 – 26 de juliol del 2023): quan tenia 23 anys, va escriure aquesta cançó, My Special Child, que comença així: “Penso en la meva nena petita. En la seva pell groga i els seus rínxols negres. I com el cor del seu pare estava glaçat. Vaig parlar amb ella i li vaig dir: «No et penediràs de la mare que has triat». Li vaig mentir. On és ella aquesta nit?”.
Think about my little girl
Her yellow skin and her dark curls
And how her father’s heart was frozen
I spoke to her and I said:
“You won’t regret the mother you have chosen”
I lied. Where’s she tonight?
I left him now we’re apart
And I think about his cruel heart
And how his lies have left mine broken
To think that I spoke to him then I said:
“She won’t regret the father she has chosen”
I lied. Where’s he tonight?
You were precious to me
After all I called you into being
I wanted you to know that
Yes, you were precious to me
And I miss my little boy
I strayed away, so far away
And I need him tonight
To feel his hands around my face
His loving eyes
His happy face
Would be so right
Once I sat in my husband’s car
Him in my arms, woke up and saw me crying
My heart wouldn’t work
And this he did my special child
He touched my face with his hand and smiled
Oh boy, everything’s all right
Don’t cry, everything’s all right
Don’t cry, Jakes’s here tonight
Don’t hide, Jake’s here alive
