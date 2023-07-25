“En veritat no volia avortar. Era feliç amb la meva parella, quan em vaig quedar embarassada. Però a partir d’aleshores, les coses van començar a anar malament. Discutíem molt. Ell no volia el nen. Jo sabia que ell no hi seria sempre. Així que vaig decidir avortar. No estava preparada per tenir-lo”. Ho explicava la cantant Sinéad O’Connor (8 de desembre del 1966 – 26 de juliol del 2023): quan tenia 23 anys, va escriure aquesta cançó, My Special Child, que comença així: “Penso en la meva nena petita. En la seva pell groga i els seus rínxols negres. I com el cor del seu pare estava glaçat. Vaig parlar amb ella i li vaig dir: «No et penediràs de la mare que has triat». Li vaig mentir. On és ella aquesta nit?”.







Think about my little girl

Her yellow skin and her dark curls

And how her father’s heart was frozen

I spoke to her and I said:

“You won’t regret the mother you have chosen”

I lied. Where’s she tonight?



I left him now we’re apart

And I think about his cruel heart

And how his lies have left mine broken

To think that I spoke to him then I said:

“She won’t regret the father she has chosen”

I lied. Where’s he tonight?



You were precious to me

After all I called you into being

I wanted you to know that

Yes, you were precious to me



And I miss my little boy

I strayed away, so far away

And I need him tonight

To feel his hands around my face

His loving eyes

His happy face

Would be so right



Once I sat in my husband’s car

Him in my arms, woke up and saw me crying

My heart wouldn’t work

And this he did my special child

He touched my face with his hand and smiled

Oh boy, everything’s all right

Don’t cry, everything’s all right

Don’t cry, Jakes’s here tonight

Don’t hide, Jake’s here alive