Prince va escriure Nothing Compares 2U per al seu grup, The Family, però va ser la versió que en va fer Sinéad O’Connor (8 de desembre del 1966 – 26 de juliol del 2023) la que va arrasar a tot el món. O’Connor en va fer nous arranjaments i la va incloure al seu disc I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got. Explicava que quan la cantava pensava en la seva mare, que havia mort d’accident de cotxe el 1985, és a dir, cinc anys abans de gravar aquesta cançó, i de qui havia patit maltractament quan era petita (ho explica a l’entrevista que hem inclòs). “Cada cop que la canto sento que torno a parlar amb ella. Crec que està aquí, que em pot escoltar i que puc connectar amb ella”.

It’s been seven hours and 15 days
Since you took your love away
I go out every night and sleep all day
Since you took your love away
Since you been gone, I can do whatever I want
I can see whomever I choose

I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant
But nothing
I said nothing can take away these blues
‘Cause nothing compares
Nothing compares to you

It’s been so lonely without you here
Like a bird without a song
Nothing can stop these lonely tears from falling
Tell me baby, where did I go wrong?
I could put my arms around every boy I see
But they’d only remind me of you

I went to the doctor, guess what he told me
Guess what he told me
He said, “Girl you better try to have fun, no matter what you do”
But he’s a fool

‘Cause nothing compares, nothing compares to you

All the flowers that you planted mama
In the back yard
All died when you went away
I know that living with you baby was sometimes hard
But I’m willing to give it another try

Nothing compares
Nothing compares to you



