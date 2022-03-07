Ain’t Got No, I Got Life



Ain’t got no home, ain’t got no shoes

Ain’t got no money, ain’t got no class

Ain’t got no friends, ain’t got no schooling

Ain’t got no wear, ain’t got no job

Ain’t got no money, no place to stay

Ain’t got no father, ain’t got no mother

Ain’t got no children, ain’t got no sisters above

Ain’t got no earth, ain’t got no faith

Ain’t got no touch, ain’t got no god

Ain’t got no love

Ain’t got no wine, no cigarettes

Ain’t got no clothes, no country

No class, no schooling

No friends, no nothing

Ain’t got no god

Ain’t got one more

Ain’t got no earth, no ?

No food, no home

I said I ain’t got no clothes

No job, no nothing

Ain’t got long to live

And I ain’t got no love

But what have I got?

Let me tell ya what I’ve got

That nobody’s gonna take away

I got my hair on my head

I got my brains, I got my ears

I got my eyes, I got my nose

I dot my mouth, I got my smile

I got my tongue, I got my chin

I got my neck, I got my boobies

I got my heart, I got my soul

I got my back, I got my sex

I got my arms, I got my hands

I got my fingers, got my legs

I got my feet, I got my toes

I got my liver, got my blood

Got life, I got my life