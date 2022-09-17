El músic Jimi Hendrix va néixer a Seattle el 27 de novembre del 1942 i va morir a Londres el 18 de setembre del 1970, als 27 anys: és un dels membres del malaurat Club dels 27. La revista Rolling Stone el va triar com el millor guitarrista de tots els temps. El veiem interpretant la cançó Freedom, que es va publicar en disc després de la seva mort.







You got my pride

Hanging out of my bed

You’re messin’ with my life

So I brought my lead

You even mess with my children

And you’re screamin’ at my wife, baby

Get off my back,

If you want to get outta here alive



Freedom,

That’s what I want now

Freedom, that’s what I need now

Freedom to live

Freedom, so I can give



You got my heart

Speak electric water

You got my soul

Screamin’ and howlin’

You know you hook my girlfriend

You know the drugstore man

When I don’t need it now

I was trying to slap it out of her head



Freedom, so I can live

Freedom, so I can give

Freedom, yeah

Freedom, that’s what I need



You don’t have to say that you love

If you don’t mean it

You’d better believe

If you need me

Or you just want to bleed me

You’d better stick in your dagger in someone else

So I can leave

Set me free

(Yeah)

Right on, straight ahead

Stay up and straight ahead

Freedom, so I could live

Freedom, ‘cause I’ve got lotta to give, baby

Freedom, so I can live, freedom

