El piano

El «Here Comes the Sun» de Nina Simone

Little darling/ It's been a long/ cold and lonely winter

George Harrison
Here comes the sun
Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it’s alright
It’s alright

Here comes the sun
Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it’s alright
It’s alright

Little darling
It’s been a long
cold and lonely winter
Little darling
It feels like years
Since you’ve been here

Here comes the sun
Little darling
Here comes the sun
I say it’s alright
It’s alright

Little darling
The smiles have returned
To the faces now
Little darling
It seems like years
Since you’ve been here

Little darling
it’s been a long
cold lonely winter
Little darling
it feels like years
since you’ve been here

Here somes the sun
Aren’t you glad to see it?
I say it’s alright

Here comes the sun
Little darling
I say it’s alright

