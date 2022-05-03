 It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World 

El cantant James Brown, considerat el padrí del soul, va néixer el 3 de maig del 1933 a Carolina del Sud i va morir el 25 de desembre del 2006 a Geòrgia. Conegut per la seva intensitat sobre l’escenari, el recordem veient com interpretava en directe una de les seves cançons més conegudes i versionades, que va escriure amb Betty Jean Newsome.



This is a man’s world, this is a man’s world

But it wouldn’t be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl

You see, man made the cars to take us over the road

Man made the train to carry the heavy load

Man made electric light to take us out of the dark

Man made the boat for the water, like Noah made the ark

This is a man’s, man’s, man’s world

But it wouldn’t be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl

Man thinks about our little bitty baby girls and our baby boys

Man made them happy, ‘cause man made them toys

And after man make everything, everything he can

You know that man makes money, to buy from other man

This is a man’s world

But it wouldn’t be nothing, nothing, not one little thing, without a woman or a girl

He’s lost in the wilderness

He’s lost in bitterness, he’s lost lost





El 2002, Luciano Pavarotti va convidar James Brown a participar a un dels concerts benèfics “Pavarotti and Friends”, esdeveniment organitzat en col·laboració amb l’ACNUR per recaptar diners en favor dels refugiats angolesos. Així van cantar-la plegats: