 It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World 

El cantant James Brown, considerat el padrí del soul, va néixer el 3 de maig del 1933 a Carolina del Sud i va morir el 25 de desembre del 2006 a Geòrgia. Conegut per la seva intensitat sobre l’escenari, el recordem veient com interpretava en directe una de les seves cançons més conegudes i versionades, que va escriure amb Betty Jean Newsome.
This is a man’s world, this is a man’s world
But it wouldn’t be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl
You see, man made the cars to take us over the road
Man made the train to carry the heavy load
Man made electric light to take us out of the dark
Man made the boat for the water, like Noah made the ark
This is a man’s, man’s, man’s world
But it wouldn’t be nothing, nothing without a woman or a girl
Man thinks about our little bitty baby girls and our baby boys
Man made them happy, ‘cause man made them toys
And after man make everything, everything he can
You know that man makes money, to buy from other man
This is a man’s world
But it wouldn’t be nothing, nothing, not one little thing, without a woman or a girl
He’s lost in the wilderness
He’s lost in bitterness, he’s lost lost
El 2002, Luciano Pavarotti va convidar James Brown a participar a un dels concerts benèfics “Pavarotti and Friends”, esdeveniment organitzat en col·laboració amb l’ACNUR per recaptar diners en favor dels refugiats angolesos. Així van cantar-la plegats: