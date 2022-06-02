El 2 de juny de 1986 Queen van publicar A Kind of Magic, el seu dotzè disc d’estudi. Sis de les nou cançons que hi van incloure van servir com a banda sonora de la pel·lícula Highlander (Els immortals), dirigida per Russell Mulcahy. Veiem el videoclip de la cançó que va donar nom al disc i recordem com la van interpretar al concert que van fer a l’estadi de Wembley l’11 de juliol d’aquell mateix any.
One dream, one soul, one prize, one goal
One golden glance of what should be
(It’s a kind of magic)
One shaft of light that shows the way
No mortal man can win this day
The bell that rings inside your mind
It’s a challenging the doors of time
(It’s a kind of magic)
The waiting seems eternity
The day will dawn of sanity
It’s a kind of magic
(It’s a kind of magic)
There can be only one
This rage that lasts a thousand years
Will soon be gone
This flame that burns inside of me
I’m hearing secret harmonies
The bell that rings inside your mind
Is challenging the doors of time
(It’s a kind of magic)
(It’s a kind of magic)
This rage that lasts a thousand years
Will soon be, will soon be
Will soon be gone
This is a kind of magic
There can be only one
This rage that lasts a thousand years
Will soon be gone (gone)
Magic, it’s a kind of magic
It’s a kind of magic
Magic, magic, magic, magic
Magic, ha ha ha ha it’s magic
It’s a kind of magic