El 2 de juny de 1986 Queen van publicar A Kind of Magic, el seu dotzè disc d’estudi. Sis de les nou cançons que hi van incloure van servir com a banda sonora de la pel·lícula Highlander (Els immortals), dirigida per Russell Mulcahy. Veiem el videoclip de la cançó que va donar nom al disc i recordem com la van interpretar al concert que van fer a l’estadi de Wembley l’11 de juliol d’aquell mateix any.







One dream, one soul, one prize, one goal

One golden glance of what should be

(It’s a kind of magic)

One shaft of light that shows the way

No mortal man can win this day



The bell that rings inside your mind

It’s a challenging the doors of time

(It’s a kind of magic)



The waiting seems eternity

The day will dawn of sanity

It’s a kind of magic

(It’s a kind of magic)

There can be only one



This rage that lasts a thousand years

Will soon be gone

This flame that burns inside of me

I’m hearing secret harmonies

The bell that rings inside your mind

Is challenging the doors of time



(It’s a kind of magic)

(It’s a kind of magic)



This rage that lasts a thousand years

Will soon be, will soon be

Will soon be gone



This is a kind of magic

There can be only one

This rage that lasts a thousand years

Will soon be gone (gone)



Magic, it’s a kind of magic

It’s a kind of magic

Magic, magic, magic, magic

Magic, ha ha ha ha it’s magic



It’s a kind of magic



