The Lazy Song



Today I don’t feel like doing anything

I just wanna lay in my bed

Don’t feel like picking up my phone

So leave a message at the tone

‘Cause today I swear I’m not doing anything.



I’m gonna kick my feet up

Then stare at the fan

Turn the TV on, throw my hand in my pants

Nobody’s gonna tell me I can’t



I’ll be lounging on the couch,

Just chillin’ in my snuggie

Click to MTV, so they can teach me how to dougie

‘Cause in my castle I’m the freaking man



Oh, yes I said it

I said it

I said it ‘cause I can



Today I don’t feel like doing anything

I just wanna lay in my bed

Don’t feel like picking up my phone

So leave a message at the tone

‘Cause today I swear I’m not doing anything



Nothing at all!

Nothing at all!



Tomorrow I’ll wake up, do some P90X

Meet a really nice girl, have some really nice sex

And she’s gonna scream out: ‘This is Great’ (Oh my God, this is great!)



I might mess around, and get my college degree

I bet my old man will be so proud of me

But sorry pops, you’ll just have to wait



Oh, yes I said it

I said it

I said it ‘cause I can



Today I don’t feel like doing anything

I just wanna lay in my bed

Don’t feel like picking up my phone

So leave a message at the tone

‘Cause today I swear I’m not doing anything



No, I ain’t gonna comb my hair

‘Cause I ain’t going anywhere

No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no



I’ll just strut in my birthday suit

And let everything hang loose

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



Today I don’t feel like doing anything

I just wanna lay in my bed

Don’t feel like picking up my phone

So leave a message at the tone

‘Cause today I swear I’m not doing anything



Nothing at all

Nothing at all

Nothing at all

