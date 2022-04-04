Catorze
Leave the Door Open
Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars i Anderson .Paak es van unir al superduet Silk Sonic, projecte de R&B que es va presentar amb el senzill Leave the Door Open. El tema ha guanyat quatre premis Grammy, a la cançó i gravació de l’any i a millor cançó i actuació R&B, en la darrera edició dels guardons, que s’ha celebrat aquesta matinada passada.


Say baby, say baby, say baby

What you doin’? (What you doin’?)
Where you at? (Where you at?)
Oh, you got plans? (You got plans?)
Don’t say that (shut yo’ trap)

I’m sippin’ wine (sip, sip)
In a robe (drip, drip)
I look too good (look too good)
To be alone (woo-hoo)

My house clean (house clean)
My pool warm (pool warm)
Just shaved (smooth like a newborn)

We should be dancing, romancing, in the east wing
And the west wing of this mansion, what’s happenin’?

I ain’t playin’ no games
Every word that I say
Is coming straight from the heart
So if you tryna lay in these arms

I’ma leave the door open
(I’ma leave the door open)
I’ma leave the door open, girl
(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)

That you feel the way I feel
And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
Tell me that you’re coming through

Ooh, you’re so sweet (so sweet)
So tight (so tight)
I won’t bite (uh-uh)
Unless you like (unless you like)

If you smoke (what you smoke?)
I got the haze (purple haze)
And if you’re hungry, girl, I got filets (woo-hoo)

Ooh, baby, don’t keep me (waiting)
There’s so much love we could be making (shamone)

I’m talking kissing
Cuddling
Rose petals in the bathtub, girl, let’s jump in
It’s bubblin’

I ain’t playin’ no games
Every word that I say
Is coming straight from the heart
So if you’re tryna lay in these arms

I’ma leave the door open
(I’ma leave the door open)
I’ma leave the door open, girl, mmm
(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)

That you feel the way I feel
And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
Tell me that you’re coming through
(C’mon girl)

La, la, la, la-la-la-la
I need you, baby

La, la, la, la-la-la-la
I got to see you, baby

La, la, la, la-la-la-la
Girl, I’m tryna give you this
Ah

Hey, hey
I’ma leave my door open, baby (I’ma leave the door open)

I’ma leave
I’ma leave my door open, girl
(I’ma leave the door open, hopin’)
And I’m hopin’
Hopin’ that you feel the way I feel
And you want me like I want you tonight, baby
Tell me that you’re coming through, woo

Tell me (tell me that you’re coming through)

Woo, woo-woo, woo, woo-woo, woo, woo-woo
Woo, woo-woo, woo, woo-woo, woo, woo-woo

la, la, la, la-la
(Tell me that you’re coming through)

Girl, I’m here just waiting for you (ayy)
Come on over, I’ll adore you (I gotta know)
(La, la, la, la-la-la-la)
I’m waiting, waiting, waiting for you (tell me that you’re coming through)
Girl, I’m here just waiting for you
Come on over, I’ll adore you
(La, la, la, la-la-la-la)

Anderson .Paak Bruno Mars Cançó Música Silk Sonic

Heart-Shaped Box
El far del sud
Ain’t No Sunshine
Martha
Simply the Best

