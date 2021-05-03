Love & Hate

Standing now

Calling all the people here to see the show

Calling for my demons now to let me go

I need something, give me something wonderful

I believe

She won’t take me somewhere I’m not supposed to be

You can’t steal the things that God has given me

No more pain and no more shame and misery

You can’t take me down

You can’t break me down

You can’t take me down

You can’t take me down

You can’t break me down

You can’t take me down

Love and hate

How much more are we supposed to tolerate?

Can’t you see there’s more to me than my mistakes

Sometimes I get this feeling – makes me hesitate

I believe

She won’t take me somewhere I’m not supposed to be

You can’t steal the things that God has given me

No more pain and no more shame and misery

You can’t break me down

You can’t take me down

You can’t break me down

You can’t take me down

You can’t break me down

You can’t take me down

I can see a place of trouble

And I’m on the verge

For the love of everybody

I need something more

Now I feel some days of trouble

I’m in the house of war

For the love of everybody

Look behind the wall

Standing now

Calling all the people here to see the show

Calling all my demons now to let me go

I need something, give me something wonderful

You can’t bring me down

You can’t bring me down

You can’t bring me down

You can’t bring me down