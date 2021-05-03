Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Love & Hate

No more pain and no more shame and misery

Michael Kiwanuka, Brian Burton & Dean Josiah Cover
Arxivat a: Michael Kiwanuka, Música, El piano

Standing now
Calling all the people here to see the show
Calling for my demons now to let me go
I need something, give me something wonderful

I believe
She won’t take me somewhere I’m not supposed to be
You can’t steal the things that God has given me
No more pain and no more shame and misery

You can’t take me down
You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down

You can’t take me down
You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down

Love and hate
How much more are we supposed to tolerate?
Can’t you see there’s more to me than my mistakes
Sometimes I get this feeling – makes me hesitate

I believe
She won’t take me somewhere I’m not supposed to be
You can’t steal the things that God has given me
No more pain and no more shame and misery

You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down
You can’t break me down

You can’t take me down
You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down

I can see a place of trouble
And I’m on the verge
For the love of everybody
I need something more

Now I feel some days of trouble
I’m in the house of war
For the love of everybody
Look behind the wall

Standing now
Calling all the people here to see the show
Calling all my demons now to let me go
I need something, give me something wonderful

You can’t bring me down
You can’t bring me down
You can’t bring me down
You can’t bring me down

Moustaki, el metec lliure

Bye Bye

Diëresi

Sir Duke

Ítaca

Vols ser el primer a rebre el contingut cultural de Catorze? Clica aquí

Nou comentari

El piano
Michael Kiwanuka
Love & Hate
No more pain and no more shame and misery
Moustaki, el metec lliure
L'ànima de Dvořák
Bye Bye
Més entrades...
Passadís
Edoardo Sanguineti
Édouard Manet, el renovador
Josephine Sittenfeld
Amics d'abans
La llibertat de Delacroix
Més entrades...