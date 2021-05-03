Love & Hate

Standing now
Calling all the people here to see the show
Calling for my demons now to let me go
I need something, give me something wonderful
I believe
She won’t take me somewhere I’m not supposed to be
You can’t steal the things that God has given me
No more pain and no more shame and misery
You can’t take me down
You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down
You can’t take me down
You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down
Love and hate
How much more are we supposed to tolerate?
Can’t you see there’s more to me than my mistakes
Sometimes I get this feeling – makes me hesitate
I believe
She won’t take me somewhere I’m not supposed to be
You can’t steal the things that God has given me
No more pain and no more shame and misery
You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down
You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down
You can’t break me down
You can’t take me down
I can see a place of trouble
And I’m on the verge
For the love of everybody
I need something more
Now I feel some days of trouble
I’m in the house of war
For the love of everybody
Look behind the wall
Standing now
Calling all the people here to see the show
Calling all my demons now to let me go
I need something, give me something wonderful
You can’t bring me down
You can’t bring me down
You can’t bring me down
You can’t bring me down