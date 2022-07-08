

Love is in the air, everywhere I look around

Love is in the air, every sight and every sound

And I don’t know if I’m being foolish

Don’t know if I’m being wise

But is something that I must believe in

And it’s there when I look in your eyes



Love is in the air, in the whisper of the trees

Love is in the air, in the thunder of the sea

And I don’t know if I’m just dreaming

Don’t know if I feel sane

But it’s something that I must believe in

And it’s there when you call out my name



Love is in the air

Love is in the air



Love is in the air, in the rising of the sun

Love is in the air, when the day is nearly done

And I don’t know if you’re illusion

Don’t know if see it true

But you’re something that I must believe in

And you’re there when I reach out for you



Love is in the air, everywhere I look around

Love is in the air, every sight and every sound

And I don’t know if I’m being foolish

Don’t know if I’m being wise

But it’s something that I must believe in

And it’s there when I look in your eyes



Love is in the air

Love is in the air

Love is in the air

Love is in the air



Foto: Jeroen Helmink