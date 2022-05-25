Catorze
I Say a Little Prayer
Burt Bacharach & Hal David


I say a little prayer for you

The moment I wake up
Before I put on my make up
I say a little prayer for you

While combing my hair now
And wondering what dress to wear now
I say a little prayer for you

Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart
And I will love you
Forever and ever, we never will part
Oh, how I love you
Together, forever, that’s how it must be
To live without you
Would only mean heartbreak for me

I run for the bus, dear
While riding I think of us, dear
I say a little prayer for you

At work I just take time
And all through my coffee break time
I say a little prayer for you

Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart
And I will love you
Forever and ever we never will part
Oh, how I’ll love you
Together, forever, that’s how it must be
To live without you
Would only mean heartbreak for me

Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart
And I will love you
Forever and ever we never will part
Oh, how I’ll love you
Together, forever, that’s how it must be
To live without you
Would only mean heartbreak for me

My darling, believe me
For me there is no one but you
Please love me too
Answer my prayer

Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart
And I will love you
Forever and ever we never will part
Oh, how I’ll love you
Together, forever, that’s how it must be
To live without you
Would only mean heartbreak for me

Cançó I Say a Little Prayer

The Look of Love
Bob Dylan, només ho sap el vent
Le temps de vivre
You Are So Beautiful
De mi

Nou comentari

El piano

I Say a Little Prayer

Comparteix
​Forever and ever, you'll stay in my heart

La nova cançó de Joan Dausà

Comparteix
Sortegem 3 entrades dobles per la festa de presentació a l'Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm

The Look of Love

Comparteix
Nina Simone, Dionne Warwick i Diana Krall canten la cançó popularitzada per Dusty Springfield

Jove per sempre

Comparteix
Que sempre facis coses per als altres i deixis que ells les facin per a tu

Passadís

Les mans del metro de Nova York

Comparteix
14 fotografies que retraten gestos, guants i dits durant un trajecte subterrani

Paraules (úniques) d’amor

Comparteix
14 dibuixos descriuen mots singulars d'arreu del món relacionats amb l'art d'estimar

El naïf del Duaner Rousseau

Comparteix
14 quadres mostren l'evolució del pintor francès
Equipo Crónica. Sense títol, 1972. Aquarel·la i guaix sobre teixit, 54 x 39 cm.

Tots van ser Picasso

Comparteix
Els Espais Volart exposen la col·lecció de 400 tapets decorats per artistes i escriptors en solidaritat amb el pintor

Comparteix