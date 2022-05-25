

I say a little prayer for you



The moment I wake up

Before I put on my make up

I say a little prayer for you



While combing my hair now

And wondering what dress to wear now

I say a little prayer for you



Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart

And I will love you

Forever and ever, we never will part

Oh, how I love you

Together, forever, that’s how it must be

To live without you

Would only mean heartbreak for me



I run for the bus, dear

While riding I think of us, dear

I say a little prayer for you



At work I just take time

And all through my coffee break time

I say a little prayer for you



Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart

And I will love you

Forever and ever we never will part

Oh, how I’ll love you

Together, forever, that’s how it must be

To live without you

Would only mean heartbreak for me



Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart

And I will love you

Forever and ever we never will part

Oh, how I’ll love you

Together, forever, that’s how it must be

To live without you

Would only mean heartbreak for me



My darling, believe me

For me there is no one but you

Please love me too

Answer my prayer



Forever and ever, you’ll stay in my heart

And I will love you

Forever and ever we never will part

Oh, how I’ll love you

Together, forever, that’s how it must be

To live without you

Would only mean heartbreak for me



