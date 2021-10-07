Seràs en el meu cor

La soprano Montserrat Caballé va néixer a Barcelona el 12 d’abril del 1933 i ha mort, també a Barcelona, aquest 6 d’octubre del 2018. La veiem com canta, amb la seva filla Montserrat Martí, a la Marató de TV3 del 2010, la versió catalana de You’ll Be in My Heart, de Phil Collins.
Au va, no ploris, no hi ha cap perill.
Agafa’t fort, vine amb mi.
Jo et protegeixo, no temis cap mal,
no ploris més, soc aquí.
Per ser tan fràgil, se’t veu molt fort.
Entre els meus braços no tindràs mai por.
Cap força no pot separar-nos,
no ploris més, soc aquí.
Ets dins del meu cor,
ben dins del meu cor.
I t’hi duré, dintre el meu cor,
sempre més.
Dins del meu cor,
el meu millor tresor,
seràs dins del meu cor,
sempre.
Ningú comprèn
el que hi ha entre tu i jo
la gent sols creu
que això no pot ser.
La diferència
és que entre nosaltres
hi ha un sentiment
especial.
Ets dins del meu cor,
ben dins del meu cor.
I t’hi duré, dintre el meu cor,
sempre més.
Deixa estar els altres,
no saben què fan,
entre ells i tu hi ha tot un món.
Ja ho entendran, segur.
Quan arribi l’hora
fes el cor fort,
lluitaré amb tu, has d’aguantar.
Ja ho entendran, segur.
Ets dins del meu cor,
ben dins del meu cor.
I t’hi duré, dintre el meu cor,
sempre més.
Dins del meu cor,
el meu millor tresor,
seràs dins del meu cor,
sempre.
No vull que ploris.
I quan arribi l’hora
seràs dins del meu cor.
Versió original
You’ll Be in My Heart
Come stop your crying
It will be alright
Just take my hand
And hold it tight
I will protect you
From all around you
I will be here
Don’t you cry
For one so small,
You seem so strong
My arms will hold you,
Keep you safe and warm
This bond between us
Can’t be broken
I will be here
Don’t you cry
‘Cause you’ll be in my heart
Yes, you’ll be in my heart
From this day on
Now and forever more
You’ll be in my heart
No matter what they say
You’ll be here in my heart
Always
Why can’t they understand the way we feel?
They just don’t trust what they can’t explain
I know we’re different, but deep inside us
We’re not that different at all
And you’ll be in my heart
Yes you’ll be in my heart
From this day on
Now and forever more
Don’t listen to them
‘Cause what do they know
We need each other, to have, to hold
They’ll see in time, I know
When destiny calls you, you must be strong
I may not be with you
But you got to hold on
They’ll see in time, I know
We’ll show them together
‘Cause you’ll be in my heart
Believe me you’ll be in my heart
I’ll be there from this day on
Now and forever more
You’ll be in my heart
No matter what they say
You’ll be here in my heart
Always
Always I’ll be with you
I’ll be there for you always
Always and always
Just look over your shoulder
Just look over your shoulder
Just look over your shoulder
I’ll be there
Comentaris