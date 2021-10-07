Seràs en el meu cor

La soprano Montserrat Caballé va néixer a Barcelona el 12 d’abril del 1933 i ha mort, també a Barcelona, aquest 6 d’octubre del 2018. La veiem com canta, amb la seva filla Montserrat Martí, a la Marató de TV3 del 2010, la versió catalana de You’ll Be in My Heart, de Phil Collins.







Au va, no ploris, no hi ha cap perill.

Agafa’t fort, vine amb mi.

Jo et protegeixo, no temis cap mal,

no ploris més, soc aquí.



Per ser tan fràgil, se’t veu molt fort.

Entre els meus braços no tindràs mai por.

Cap força no pot separar-nos,

no ploris més, soc aquí.



Ets dins del meu cor,

ben dins del meu cor.

I t’hi duré, dintre el meu cor,

sempre més.



Dins del meu cor,

el meu millor tresor,

seràs dins del meu cor,

sempre.



Ningú comprèn

el que hi ha entre tu i jo

la gent sols creu

que això no pot ser.



La diferència

és que entre nosaltres

hi ha un sentiment

especial.



Ets dins del meu cor,

ben dins del meu cor.

I t’hi duré, dintre el meu cor,

sempre més.



Deixa estar els altres,

no saben què fan,

entre ells i tu hi ha tot un món.

Ja ho entendran, segur.



Quan arribi l’hora

fes el cor fort,

lluitaré amb tu, has d’aguantar.

Ja ho entendran, segur.



Ets dins del meu cor,

ben dins del meu cor.

I t’hi duré, dintre el meu cor,

sempre més.



Dins del meu cor,

el meu millor tresor,

seràs dins del meu cor,

sempre.



No vull que ploris.

I quan arribi l’hora

seràs dins del meu cor.



Versió original



You’ll Be in My Heart







Come stop your crying

It will be alright

Just take my hand

And hold it tight



I will protect you

From all around you

I will be here

Don’t you cry



For one so small,

You seem so strong

My arms will hold you,

Keep you safe and warm



This bond between us

Can’t be broken

I will be here

Don’t you cry



‘Cause you’ll be in my heart

Yes, you’ll be in my heart

From this day on

Now and forever more



You’ll be in my heart

No matter what they say

You’ll be here in my heart

Always



Why can’t they understand the way we feel?

They just don’t trust what they can’t explain

I know we’re different, but deep inside us

We’re not that different at all



And you’ll be in my heart

Yes you’ll be in my heart

From this day on

Now and forever more



Don’t listen to them

‘Cause what do they know

We need each other, to have, to hold

They’ll see in time, I know



When destiny calls you, you must be strong

I may not be with you

But you got to hold on

They’ll see in time, I know



We’ll show them together

‘Cause you’ll be in my heart

Believe me you’ll be in my heart

I’ll be there from this day on



Now and forever more

You’ll be in my heart

No matter what they say

You’ll be here in my heart



Always

Always I’ll be with you

I’ll be there for you always

Always and always

Just look over your shoulder

Just look over your shoulder

Just look over your shoulder

I’ll be there

