Music is a world within itself

With a language we all understand

With an equal opportunity

For all to sing, dance and clap their hands

But just because a record has a groove

Don’t make it in the groove

But you can tell right away at letter A

When the people start to move

They can feel it all over

But they can feel it all over people

They can feel it all over

They can feel it all over people, no, yeah

Music knows that it is and always will

Be one of the things that life just won’t quit

But here are some of music’s pioneers

That time will not allow us to forget now

For there’s Basie, Miller, Satchmo

And the king of all, Sir Duke

And with a voice like Ella’s ringing out

There’s no way the band could lose

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

I can feel it all, all, all-all-all over now people

Can’t you feel it all over?

Come on, let’s feel it all over people

You can feel it all over

Everybody all over people, go



