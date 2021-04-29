Music is a world within itself
With a language we all understand
With an equal opportunity
For all to sing, dance and clap their hands
But just because a record has a groove
Don’t make it in the groove
But you can tell right away at letter A
When the people start to move
They can feel it all over
But they can feel it all over people
They can feel it all over
They can feel it all over people, no, yeah
Music knows that it is and always will
Be one of the things that life just won’t quit
But here are some of music’s pioneers
That time will not allow us to forget now
For there’s Basie, Miller, Satchmo
And the king of all, Sir Duke
And with a voice like Ella’s ringing out
There’s no way the band could lose
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
I can feel it all, all, all-all-all over now people
Can’t you feel it all over?
Come on, let’s feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
Everybody all over people, go