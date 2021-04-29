Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Sir Duke

And with a voice like Ella's ringing out/ There's no way the band could lose

Stevie Wonder
Arxivat a: Duke Ellington, Música, Stevie Wonder, El piano

Music is a world within itself
With a language we all understand
With an equal opportunity
For all to sing, dance and clap their hands

But just because a record has a groove
Don’t make it in the groove
But you can tell right away at letter A
When the people start to move

They can feel it all over
But they can feel it all over people
They can feel it all over
They can feel it all over people, no, yeah

Music knows that it is and always will
Be one of the things that life just won’t quit
But here are some of music’s pioneers
That time will not allow us to forget now

For there’s Basie, Miller, Satchmo
And the king of all, Sir Duke
And with a voice like Ella’s ringing out
There’s no way the band could lose

You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people

You can feel it all over
You can feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
I can feel it all, all, all-all-all over now people

Can’t you feel it all over?
Come on, let’s feel it all over people
You can feel it all over
Everybody all over people, go

Diëresi

Ítaca

El Duc del jazz

Meteorit ferit

Montserrat

Vols ser el primer a rebre el contingut cultural de Catorze? Clica aquí

Nou comentari

El piano
Diëresi
Tu fas créixer en solitud/ el regal que ens fas
Stevie Wonder
Sir Duke
Ítaca
El Duc del jazz
Més entrades...
Passadís
Josephine Sittenfeld
Amics d'abans
Un projecte fotogràfic mostra el passat i el present d'antics companys universitaris
La llibertat de Delacroix
Lucía Herrero
Homenatge a la bata
La guerra infinita d'Antoni Campañà
Més entrades...