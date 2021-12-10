Seccions
El piano

Smalltown Boy

Mother will never understand why you had to leave

Bronski Beat
Steve Bronski (Glasgow, 1960), músic i fundador de la banda de synth pop Bronski Beat, ha mort als 61 anys. El grup, del qual també formaven part Jimmy Sommerville i Larry Steinbachek, va ser força popular durant la dècada dels vuitanta del segle XX i va col·locar algunes de les seves cançons a les llistes d’èxits. Una d’elles és Smalltown Boy, la història d’un adolescent homosexual que marxa del seu poble natal per viure amb llibertat a la ciutat que van incloure al seu primer disc, The age of consent, publicat el 1984. L’escoltem.

To your soul, to your soul.

You leave in the morning with everything you own in a little black case
Alone on a platform, the wind and the rain on a sad and lonely face

Mother will never understand why you had to leave
But the answers you seek will never be found at home
The love that you need will never be found at home

Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away

Pushed around and kicked around, always a lonely boy
You were the one that they’d talk about around town as they put you down

And as hard as they would try they’d hurt to make you cry
But you never cried to them, just to your soul
No, you never cried to them, just to your soul

Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away (crying to your soul)
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away (crying to your soul)
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away (crying to your soul)
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away

Cry, boy, cry
Cry, boy, cry
Cry, boy, cry, boy, cry
Cry, boy, cry, boy, cry
Cry, boy, cry, boy, cry
Cry, boy, cry, boy, cry
Cry, boy, cry, boy, cry
Cry, boy, cry, boy, cry

You leave in the morning with everything you own in a little black case
Alone on a platform, the wind and the rain on a sad and lonely face

Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away
Run away, turn away, run away, turn away, run away

Bronski Beat Foto: Facebook Bronski Beat

Nou comentari

