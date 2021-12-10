Steve Bronski (Glasgow, 1960), músic i fundador de la banda de synth pop Bronski Beat, ha mort als 61 anys. El grup, del qual també formaven part Jimmy Sommerville i Larry Steinbachek, va ser força popular durant la dècada dels vuitanta del segle XX i va col·locar algunes de les seves cançons a les llistes d’èxits. Una d’elles és Smalltown Boy, la història d’un adolescent homosexual que marxa del seu poble natal per viure amb llibertat a la ciutat que van incloure al seu primer disc, The age of consent, publicat el 1984. L’escoltem.

