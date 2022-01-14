

That old black magic has me in its spell

That old black magic that you weave so well

Those icy fingers up and down my spine

The same old witch craft when your eyes meet mine



The same old tingle that I feel inside

And when the elevator starts it ride

And down and down I go

Round and round I go

Like a leaf that’s caught in the tide



I should stay away but what can I do

I hear your name and I’m a flame

A flame with such a burning desire

That only your kiss can put out the fire



Oh you’re the lover I have waited for

Your the mate that fate had me created for

And every time your lips meet mine

Darling, down and down I go

Round and round I go

In a spin, I’m lovin’ the spin I’m in

Under the old black magic called love



I should stay away but what can I do

I hear your name and I’m a flame

A flame with such a burning desire

That only your kiss can put out the fire



Oh you are the lover I have waited for

Your the mate that fate had me created for

And every time your lips meet mine

Darling, down and down I go

Round and round I go

In a spin, lovin’ the spin I’m in

I’m under the old black magic called love

Under the old black magic called love

Under the old black magic called love



Got me spinning and spinning

And spinning around like an elevator’s going down

In this magic

Black magic called love



Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timme Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., 1947 Foto: William P. Gottlieb – Viquipèdia