That old black magic has me in its spell
That old black magic that you weave so well
Those icy fingers up and down my spine
The same old witch craft when your eyes meet mine
The same old tingle that I feel inside
And when the elevator starts it ride
And down and down I go
Round and round I go
Like a leaf that’s caught in the tide
I should stay away but what can I do
I hear your name and I’m a flame
A flame with such a burning desire
That only your kiss can put out the fire
Oh you’re the lover I have waited for
Your the mate that fate had me created for
And every time your lips meet mine
Darling, down and down I go
Round and round I go
In a spin, I’m lovin’ the spin I’m in
Under the old black magic called love
I should stay away but what can I do
I hear your name and I’m a flame
A flame with such a burning desire
That only your kiss can put out the fire
Oh you are the lover I have waited for
Your the mate that fate had me created for
And every time your lips meet mine
Darling, down and down I go
Round and round I go
In a spin, lovin’ the spin I’m in
I’m under the old black magic called love
Under the old black magic called love
Under the old black magic called love
Got me spinning and spinning
And spinning around like an elevator’s going down
In this magic
Black magic called love
Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown, Milt (Milton) Jackson, and Timme Rosenkrantz, Downbeat, New York, N.Y., 1947 Foto: William P. Gottlieb – Viquipèdia