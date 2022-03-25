Aretha Franklin va néixer a Memphis el 24 de març de 1942 i va morir a Detroit el 16 d’agost de 2018 a causa d’un càncer de pàncrees. Escoltem amb quina potència, ànima i emoció va versionar (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman davant de la coautora d’aquesta cançó, Carole King, a qui se li estava fent un homenatge al Kennedy Center Honors.







Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired



Before the day I met you,

Life was so unkind

But you’re the key

To my peace of mind



‘Cause you make me feel

You make me feel

You make me feel

Like a natural woman



When my soul was in the lost and found

You came along, to claim it

I didn’t know just what was wrong with me

‘Til your kiss helped me name it



Now I’m no longer doubtful

Of what I’m living for

And if I make you happy

I don’t need to do more



‘Cause you make me feel

You make me feel

You make me feel

Like a natural woman



Oh, baby, what you done to me?

You make me feel so good inside

And I just wanna be close to you

You make me feel so alive



You make me feel

You make me feel

You make me feel

Like a natural woman



You make me feel

You make me feel

You make me feel

Like a natural woman



You make me feel

You make me feel

You make me feel

Like a natural woman



