Catorze
(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman
Carole King & Gerry Goffin & Jerry Wexler

Aretha Franklin va néixer a Memphis el 24 de març de 1942 i va morir a Detroit el 16 d’agost de 2018 a causa d’un càncer de pàncrees. Escoltem amb quina potència, ànima i emoció va versionar (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman davant de la coautora d’aquesta cançó, Carole King, a qui se li estava fent un homenatge al Kennedy Center Honors.


Looking out on the morning rain
I used to feel so uninspired
And when I knew I had to face another day
Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you,
Life was so unkind
But you’re the key
To my peace of mind

‘Cause you make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel
Like a natural woman

When my soul was in the lost and found
You came along, to claim it
I didn’t know just what was wrong with me
‘Til your kiss helped me name it

Now I’m no longer doubtful
Of what I’m living for
And if I make you happy
I don’t need to do more

‘Cause you make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel
Like a natural woman

Oh, baby, what you done to me?
You make me feel so good inside
And I just wanna be close to you
You make me feel so alive

You make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel
Like a natural woman

You make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel
Like a natural woman

You make me feel
You make me feel
You make me feel
Like a natural woman

Aretha Franklin Cançó Carole King Música

