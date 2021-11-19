El 2012 Taylor Swift va publicar la primera versió de la cançó All too well, on reconstruïa la relació de dos mesos que va tenir amb l’actor Jake Gyllenhaal, amb qui es duia 9 anys (ella en tenia 20, i ell, 29). Ara, aquell desengany ha tornat prenent la forma d’un curtmetratge de 10 minuts i amb variacions a la lletra, com per exemple: «Em vas dir que si haguéssim tingut una edat més semblant, potser hauria sortit bé i això em va fer venir ganes de morir». O: «Estic en un nou infern cada cop que travesses la meva ment». O: «Mai vaig ser bona per explicar acudits, però l’acudit diu: “Em faré gran, però les teves amants seguiran tenint la meva edat». Protagonitzat per Sadie Sink i Dylan O’Brien, també mostra de quina manera algunes relacions del passat ens poden arribar a perseguir o destruir.



All Too Well

I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

But something ‘bout it felt like home somehow

And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house

And you’ve still got it in your drawer, even now

Oh, your sweet disposition and my wide-eyed gaze

We’re singing in the car, getting lost upstate

Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place

And I can picture it after all these days



And I know it’s long gone and

That magic’s not here no more

And I might be okay, but I’m not fine at all



‘Cause there we are again on that little town street

You almost ran the red ‘cause you were lookin’ over at me

Wind in my hair, I was there

I remember it all too well



Photo album on the counter, your cheeks were turning red

You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed

And your mother’s telling stories ‘bout you on the tee-ball team

You taught me ‘bout your past, thinking your future was me

And you were tossing me the car keys, “fuck the patriarchy”

Key chain on the ground, we were always skipping town

And I was thinking on the drive down, any time now

He’s gonna say it’s love, you never called it what it was

‘Til we were dead and gone and buried

Check the pulse and come back swearing it’s the same

After three months in the grave

And then you wondered where it went to as I reached for you

But all I felt was shame and you held my lifeless frame



And I know it’s long gone and

There was nothing else I could do

And I forget about you long enough

To forget why I needed to



‘Cause there we are again in the middle of the night

We’re dancing ‘round the kitchen in the refrigerator light

Down the stairs, I was there

I remember it all too well

And there we are again when nobody had to know

You kept me like a secret, but I kept you like an oath

Sacred prayer and we’d swear

To remember it all too well, yeah



Well, maybe we got lost in translation

Maybe I asked for too much

But maybe this thing was a masterpiece

‘Til you tore it all up

Running scared, I was there

I remember it all too well

And you call me up again just to break me like a promise

So casually cruel in the name of being honest

I’m a crumpled up piece of paper lying here

‘Cause I remember it all, all, all



They say all’s well that ends well, but I’m in a new

Hell Every time you double-cross my mind

You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine

And that made me want to die

The idea you had of me, who was she?

A never-needy, ever-lovely jewel whose shine reflects on you

Not weeping in a party bathroom

Some actress asking me what happened, you

That’s what happened, you

You who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes

Sipping coffee like you’re on a late-night show

But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come

And he said, “It’s supposed to be fun turning twenty-one”



Time won’t fly, it’s like I’m paralyzed by it

I’d like to be my old self again, but I’m still trying to find it

After plaid shirt days and nights when you made me your own

Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone

But you keep my old scarf from that very first week

‘Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me

You can’t get rid of it

‘Cause you remember it all too well, yeah

‘Cause there we are again when I loved you so

Back before you lost the one real thing you’ve ever known

It was rare, I was there

I remember it all too well



Wind in my hair, you were there

You remember it all

Down the stairs, you were there

You remember it all

It was rare, I was there

I remember it all too well



And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punch line goes

“I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age”

From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones

I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight

And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue?

Just between us, did the love affair maim you, too?

‘Cause in this city’s barren cold

I still remember the first fall of snow

And how it glistened as it fell I remember it all too well



Just between us, did the love affair maim you all too well?

Just between us, do you remember it all too well?

Just between us, I remember it (Just between us), all too well

Wind in my hair, I was there, I was there

Down the stairs, I was there, I was there

Sacred prayer, I was there, I was there

It was rare, you remember it all too well

Wind in my hair, I was there, I was there

Down the stairs, I was there, I was there

Sacred prayer, I was there, I was there

It was rare, you remember it

Wind in my hair, I was there, I was there

Down the stairs, I was there, I was there

Sacred prayer, I was there, I was there

It was rare, you remember it

Wind in my hair, I was there, I was there

Down the stairs, I was there, I was there

Sacred prayer, I was there, I was there

It was rare, you remember it

