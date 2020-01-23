Foto: Facebook Tom Jones

It's not unusual to be loved by anyoneIt's not unusual to have fun with anyoneBut when I see you hanging about with anyoneIt's not unusual to see me cry,I wanna dieIt's not unusual to go out at any timeBut when I see you out and about it's such a crimeIf you should ever wanna be loved by anyone,It's not unusual it happens every dayNo matter what you sayYou'll find it happens all the timeLove will never do what you want it toWhy can't this crazy love be mine?It's not unusual to be mad with anyoneIt's not unusual to be sad with anyoneBut if I ever findThat you've changed at anytimeIt's not unusual to find that I'm in love with you