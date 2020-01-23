Música

It's Not Unusual

Love will never do what you want it to

29/01/2020 a les 10:46h
Especial: Música
It's not unusual to be loved by anyone
It's not unusual to have fun with anyone
But when I see you hanging about with anyone
It's not unusual to see me cry,
I wanna die

It's not unusual to go out at any time
But when I see you out and about it's such a crime
If you should ever wanna be loved by anyone,
It's not unusual it happens every day
No matter what you say
You'll find it happens all the time
Love will never do what you want it to
Why can't this crazy love be mine?

It's not unusual to be mad with anyone
It's not unusual to be sad with anyone
But if I ever find
That you've changed at anytime
It's not unusual to find that I'm in love with you
 

Foto: Facebook Tom Jones

