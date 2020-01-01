Música

This Is Me

I'm not scared to be seen/ I make no apologies

| 01/01/2020 a les 12:21h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, The Greatest Showman, cançó, Keala Settle, This is me, Música
La cançó This Is Me va ser escrita per Benj Pasek i Justin Paul i interpretada per Keala Settle a la pel·lícula The Greatest Showman.


I am not a stranger to the dark
Hide away, they say
'Cause we don't want your broken parts
I've learned to be ashamed of all my scars
Run away, they say
No one'll love you as you are
 
But I won't let them break me down to dust
I know that there's a place for us
For we are glorious
 
When the sharpest words wanna cut me down
I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown them out
I am brave, I am bruised
I am who I'm meant to be, this is me
Look out 'cause here I come
And I'm marching on to the beat I drum
I'm not scared to be seen
I make no apologies, this is me
 
Another round of bullets hits my skin
Well, fire away 'cause today, I won't let the shame sink in
We are bursting through the barricades and
Reaching for the sun (we are warriors)
Yeah, that's what we've become (yeah, that's what we've become)
 
I won't let them break me down to dust
I know that there's a place for us
For we are glorious
 
When the sharpest words wanna cut me down
I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown them out
I am brave, I am bruised
I am who I'm meant to be, this is me
Look out 'cause here I come
And I'm marching on to the beat I drum
I'm not scared to be seen
I make no apologies, this is me
 
This is me
 
And I know that I deserve your love
(Oh-oh-oh-oh) 'cause there's nothing I'm not worthy of
(Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh, oh)
When the sharpest words wanna cut me down
I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown them out
This is brave, this is proof
This is who I'm meant to be, this is me
 
Look out 'cause here I come (look out 'cause here I come)
And I'm marching on to the beat I drum
(Marching on, marching, marching on)
I'm not scared to be seen
I make no apologies, this is me
 
When the sharpest words wanna cut me down
I'm gonna send a flood, gonna drown them out
I'm gonna send a flood
Gonna drown them out
This is me
 

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ciència i màgia per Nadal

El CosmoCaixa programa activitats especials per fer en família
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Fabricant joguines amb Lego

Brick Bros Productions
Una animació plena de detalls feta amb la tècnica de l'stop-motion
Imatge il·lustrativa

Ian

Abel Goldfarb | 1 comentari
Una animació mostra el «bullying» que pateix un nen amb discapacitat
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els pares no existeixen

Red Remo
Un vídeo explica en un sol minut qui són els Reis Mags
Imatge il·lustrativa

La màgia de l'stop-motion

Andrea Love
Un vídeo hipnòtic mostra què es pot arribar a fer amb aquesta tècnica
Més entrades...