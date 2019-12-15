Música

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

He knows if you've been bad or good/ So be good for goodness sake!

| 15/12/2019 a les 00:24h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Frank Sinatra, cançó, Nadal, Bruce Springsteen, Jackson 5, música

You better watch out
You better not cry
Better not pout
I'm telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town

He's making a list
And checking it twice
Gonna find out Who's naughty and nice
Santa Claus is coming to town

He sees you when you're sleeping
He knows when you're awake
He knows if you've been bad or good
So be good for goodness sake!

Oh! You better watch out!
You better not cry
Better not pout
I'm telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town
Santa Claus is coming to town

He sees you when you're sleeping
He knows when you're awake
He knows if you've been bad or good
So be good (be good) for goodness sake!

You better watch out!
You better not cry
Better not pout
I'm telling you why
Santa Claus is coming to town

Yes, he is on his way
He's got toys all over the sleigh
Santa is coming to town


FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cada gota d'aigua

Una exposició mostra com el canvi climàtic afecta un bé tan preuat i explora solucions al problema
Més recomanacions...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tornant a casa per Nadal

Heathrow | 14 comentaris
Un anunci de l'aeroport de Heathrow deixa clar quin és el millor regal de les festes
Imatge il·lustrativa

Les teves punxes

Jung von Matt | 2 comentaris
Un anunci de Nadal reflexiona sobre la necessitat d'acollir i conviure amb la diferència
Imatge il·lustrativa

La sorpresa

TBWA / Media Arts Lab
Un anunci mostra que els millors regals són els inesperats
Imatge il·lustrativa

No t'oblidis de ser un nen

Catorze | 1 comentari
L'anunci nadalenc d'una petita botiga de Gal·les ens empeny a retrobar l'infant que vam ser
Més entrades...