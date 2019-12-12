El 1981, Queen va convidar David Bowie a Mountain Studios perquè cantés a la cançó Cool Cat. El resultat no els va acabar de fer el pes, i van començar a improvisar junts. El resultat va ser Under Pressure. L'escoltem interpretada per Queen el 1985 a l'estadi de Wembley i, el 1992 al mateix lloc, cantada per David Bowie i Annie Lennox en l'homenatge que es va fer a Freddie Mercury.Pressure pushing down on mePressing down on you, no man ask forUnder pressure that burns a building downSplits a family in twoPuts people on streetsIt's the terror of knowing what the world is aboutWatching some good friends screaming: "Let me out!"Pray tomorrow gets me higherPressure on people, people on streetsChipping around, kick my brains around the floorThese are the days it never rains but it poursPeople on streetsPeople on streetsIt's the terror of knowing what the world is aboutWatching some good friends screaming: "Let me out"Pray tomorrow gets me higher, highTurned away from it all like a blind manSat on a fence but it don't workKeep coming up with love but it's so slashed and tornWhy?Insanity laughs under pressure we're breakingCan't we give ourselves one more chance?Why can't we give love that one more chance?Why can't we give love, give love, give love, give love?Give love, give love, give love, give love?'Cause love's such an old fashioned wordAnd love dares you to care forThe people on the edge of the nightAnd love dares you to change our way ofCaring about ourselvesThis is our last danceThis is our last danceThis is ourselves under pressureUnder pressurePressure.