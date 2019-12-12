Música

El 1981, Queen va convidar David Bowie a Mountain Studios perquè cantés a la cançó Cool Cat. El resultat no els va acabar de fer el pes, i van començar a improvisar junts. El resultat va ser Under Pressure. L'escoltem interpretada per Queen el 1985 a l'estadi de Wembley i, el 1992 al mateix lloc, cantada per David Bowie i Annie Lennox en l'homenatge que es va fer a Freddie Mercury. 


Pressure pushing down on me
Pressing down on you, no man ask for
Under pressure that burns a building down
Splits a family in two
Puts people on streets

It's the terror of knowing what the world is about
Watching some good friends screaming: "Let me out!"
Pray tomorrow gets me higher
Pressure on people, people on streets

Chipping around, kick my brains around the floor
These are the days it never rains but it pours
People on streets
People on streets

It's the terror of knowing what the world is about
Watching some good friends screaming: "Let me out"
Pray tomorrow gets me higher, high

Turned away from it all like a blind man
Sat on a fence but it don't work
Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed and torn
Why?

Insanity laughs under pressure we're breaking
Can't we give ourselves one more chance?
Why can't we give love that one more chance?
Why can't we give love, give love, give love, give love?
Give love, give love, give love, give love?

'Cause love's such an old fashioned word
And love dares you to care for
The people on the edge of the night
And love dares you to change our way of
Caring about ourselves
This is our last dance
This is our last dance
This is ourselves under pressure
Under pressure
Pressure.

